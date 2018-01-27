Posted on by

Honor roll


Kyle Elementary

TROY — Kyle Elementary has named honor students for the second grading period of the 2017-18 school year.

Fourth Grade — Trenton Begley, Nathaniel Buckley, Silas Carter, Tailyn Croft, Danielle Duff, Maverick Farrier, Connor Fraley, Isaac Hampshire, Emmett Jenkins, Klowey Kerr, Olivia McGhee, Carson Smith, David Williams

Fifth Grade — Landon Banks, Andrew Condy, Reagan Duff, Olivia Farrier, Kade Flora, Jack McMurry, Colton Morefield, Max Newhouse, Hailey Newland, Kyle Packard, Lillian Potter, Addisyn Russell, Avery Woodruff

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:45 pm
Updated: 4:51 pm. |    

Get ready to grab Lunch

Get ready to grab Lunch
3:37 pm |    

Reds Caravan makes Tipp City stop

Reds Caravan makes Tipp City stop
4:35 pm |    

MVF&G corn cleanup continues

MVF&G corn cleanup continues