Hook Elementary

TROY — Hook Elementary has announced the names of honor students for the second grading period of the 2017-18 school year.

Honor roll

Fourth grade — Christina Brubaker, Kenzy Copas, Bernard Eickman, Savanna Gibson, Emma Grillot, Brayden Hanf, Kellen Nichols, Matthew Shurtz, Alexander Stanford, Mylie Trissel, Isabella Winfield.

Fifth grade — Brooklyn Ganger, Destini Grasty, Tatyana Green, Karly Halter, Carson Heffner, Justin Kendall, Gabe Long, Alexis Oldham, Lauren Roll, Lily Saunders, Kylee Snider, Libby Wannemacher, Hannah Williams.

Straight A’s

Fourth grade — Meredith Atkinson and Aiden Kirkpatrick.

Fifth grade — Ethan Berning, Evan Kurmas, Rylee Nickles, Alex Rammel, Hannah Robinson, Dayne Schlagetter, Kaylee Strayer, Isabel Westerheide.