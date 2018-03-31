Honor roll

Kyle Elementary

TROY — Kyle Elementary has named honor students for the third grading period of the 2017-18 school year.

Fourth Grade — Trenton Begley, Nathaniel Buckley, Danielle Duff, Maverick Farrier, Connor Fraley, Isaac Hampshire, Emmett Jenkins, Klowey Kerr, Olivia McGhee, Carson Smith, David Williams.

Fifth Grade — Mason Bayman, Andrew Condy, Reagan Duff, Olivia Farrier, Kade Flora, Annabelle Mauntler, Jack McMurry, Colton Morefield, Max Newhouse, Hailey Newland, Kyle Packard, Lillian Potter, Addisyn Russell, Brady Smith, Avery Woodruff, Xavier Yohey.