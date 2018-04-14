Hook Elementary

TROY — Hook Elementary has announced the names of honor students for the third grading period of the 2017-18 school year.

Honor roll

Fourth grade — Meredith Atkinson, Ella Berning, Christina Brubaker, Kenzy Copas, Savanna Gibson, Emma Grillot, Sera Halter, Aiden Kirkpatrick, Josie Line, Kellan Nichols, McKenzie Nichols-Arnett, Matthew Shurtz, Dylan Unger, Isabella Winfield.

Fifth grade — Ava Buns, Tatyana Green, Karly Halter, Justin Kendall, Evan Kurmas, Gab Long, Rylee Nickles, Lauren Roll, Kylee Snider, Hannah Williams.

Straight A’s

Fourth grade — Braydon Hanf.

Fifth grade — Alexis Oldham, Alexandria Rammel, Hannah Robinson, Dayne Schlagetter, Kaylee Strayer, Isabel Westerheide.