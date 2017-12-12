Troy man sentenced 10 years to life

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man will spend a mandatory 10 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child he was babysitting in a Troy hotel room.

In earlier proceedings, Charles C. Cox, 43, of Troy, entered guilty pleas to first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 13, second-degree felony pandering sexually oriented materials, and three counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity. The female victim was 9 years old.

Judge Jeannine Pratt told Cox his conduct was “abhorrent” and it was her duty to protect the community and its children. The first-degree rape charge and its mandatory 10 year to life specification is an indefinite term. The state parole board determines Cox’s length of prison time. The other four charges were set for seven years of prison for each count. Judge Pratt followed the joint recommendation for each sentence to be run concurrently with one another.

Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell said Cox should spend a life sentence due to his conduct.

Miami County Victim Witness representative Heather Herman spoke on behalf of the victim’s mother, who attended the hearing Tuesday.

The statement said Cox was accepted as a family member and that their daughter has been scarred forever by the incident.

Cox said he was sorry and he regretted his actions. A pre-sentence investigation found he expressed no genuine remorse.

Cox must register as a Tier III sex offender if he is to be released from prison. He must register every 90 days for his lifetime. He will serve a mandatory 25 years of post-release control for all five counts.

Cox committed the offenses while on community control.

Cox was a resident at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive in Troy during the time the offense had occurred. The minor victim was known to Cox. Troy Police Department arrested him in July after the victim came forward with the allegations of sexual assault.

Cox received 153 days of jail credit.

