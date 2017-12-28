City council takes oath of office

TROY — Two new members of city council took oath of office along with current council members on Thursday afternoon.

City law director Grant Kerber administered the oath of office ceremony at City Hall on Thursday.

Troy City Council’s William Lutz and Todd Severt were elected as at-large members and their service will commence on Jan. 1, 2018.

Lutz said he’s looking forward to helping Troy residents as a council member.

Severt said, “I look forward to being a conduit to the citizens of the community. I think we need to take a position to make sure we discuss, justify and implement as opposed to just implementing.”

Council member John Terwilliger also took oath to serve as second ward member. Terwilliger formerly served as a council member at-large. He defeated Democrat Cynthia Schaefer in the November general election. Doug Tremblay did not seek re-election for the second ward.

The city of Troy had two contested candidate races on the ballot during the May 2 Primary.

Severt previously served on city council from 1995-1999 as an at-large member.

It is the fourth time Oda has been re-elected to serve on council as an at-large candidate.

Fifth ward council member William “Bill” Twiss kept his seat on council, defeating William Rozell in the May Primary.

The following Troy City Council and staff took oath of office on Thursday — President, Martha A. Baker; Treasurer, Melvin R. Shane; 1st Ward, Thomas M. Kendall; 2nd Ward, John Terwilliger; 3rd Ward, John W. Schweser; 4th Ward, Bobby W. Phillips; 5th Ward, Bill Twiss; and 6th Ward, Brock Heath.

From left, City law director Grant Kerber administers the oath of office to council members, including William Lutz and Todd Severt, on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_council_cmyk-1.jpg From left, City law director Grant Kerber administers the oath of office to council members, including William Lutz and Todd Severt, on Thursday.

