College briefs

Local students named to dean’s lists

• DAYTON — The following local residents made the University of Dayton fall 2015 dean’s list, which honors students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Meggan Bridgett of Tipp City

Gabrielle Castaldo of Troy

Cameron Cerbus of Tipp City

Logan Cordonnier of Piqua

Brooke Diviak of New Carlisle

William Duritsch of Troy

Katherine Gross of Tipp City

Jeanette Hargis of New Carlisle

Aaron Horn of West Milton

Sydney Jackson of Tipp City

Taylor Jones of New Carlisle

Carter Langdon of Tipp City

Andrew Lynn of Laura

John Mattes of Tipp City

Kaitlynn McCawley of Piqua

Kevin McElroy of Piqua

Bailey Myers of Tipp City

Jared Neely of Troy

Cassandra Rice of Troy

Mackenzie Rice of Troy

Monica Rook of Tipp City

Jenna Schairbaum of Tipp City

Elle Seiss of Piqua

Jordan Slone of Troy

Craig Timms of Troy

Ethan Vantilburg of Tipp City

Jacob Watson of Tipp City

Jordan Watson of Tipp City

Maria Yannucci of Piqua

Benjamin Woodruff of Troy.

• BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its dean’s list honorees for the fall 2015 semester. The following area students were named to the dean’s List:

Nicholas Bochenek of Tipp City

Kristopher Lee of Piqua

Madison Semler of New Carlisle

Maria Vermilya of Troy

Andee Welbaum of Pleasant Hill.