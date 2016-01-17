College briefs

Local students named to dean’s lists
• DAYTON — The following local residents made the University of Dayton fall 2015 dean’s list, which honors students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Meggan Bridgett of Tipp City
Gabrielle Castaldo of Troy
Cameron Cerbus of Tipp City
Logan Cordonnier of Piqua
Brooke Diviak of New Carlisle
William Duritsch of Troy
Katherine Gross of Tipp City
Jeanette Hargis of New Carlisle
Aaron Horn of West Milton
Sydney Jackson of Tipp City
Taylor Jones of New Carlisle
Carter Langdon of Tipp City
Andrew Lynn of Laura
John Mattes of Tipp City
Kaitlynn McCawley of Piqua
Kevin McElroy of Piqua
Bailey Myers of Tipp City
Jared Neely of Troy
Cassandra Rice of Troy
Mackenzie Rice of Troy
Monica Rook of Tipp City
Jenna Schairbaum of Tipp City
Elle Seiss of Piqua
Jordan Slone of Troy
Craig Timms of Troy
Ethan Vantilburg of Tipp City
Jacob Watson of Tipp City
Jordan Watson of Tipp City
Maria Yannucci of Piqua
Benjamin Woodruff of Troy.
• BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its dean’s list honorees for the fall 2015 semester. The following area students were named to the dean’s List:
Nicholas Bochenek of Tipp City
Kristopher Lee of Piqua
Madison Semler of New Carlisle
Maria Vermilya of Troy
Andee Welbaum of Pleasant Hill.
