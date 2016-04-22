Community Calendar

Today

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer broasted chicken, New York strip steak, fish or sandwiches, from 5-8 p.m.

• BOOK SALE: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale opens to the public at 9 a.m. at 560 S. Main St. in West Milton. Items for sale include paperbacks and hardbacks, textbooks, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. Sale closes at 5 p.m. Volunteers are needed to work day of celebration as well as with pre-planning work.

• PORK CHOP: A smoked pork chop will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game, Troy.

• COMEDIC PERFORMANCE: Edison State Community College will bring the Good Ole Boy Comedy group to the Piqua campus from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for a night of family fun. The performance is open to the community and offered free of charge. The event will be held in the Robinson Theater. Seating for the event is limited. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early to reserve a seat. The comedy style is not abnormally over the top but does at times discuss adult situations. For more information, contact Nate Cole by emailing ncole@edisonohio.edu or calling (937) 381-1555.

• ITALIAN CHICKEN: The American Legion Riders, Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare Italian chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert for $8 beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• HEALTH FAIR: A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by the GIVE Medical Ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23 at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 Broadway, Covington.

• FUN RUN: The Center for Early Learning at St. Patrick School and Piqua Catholic School Superhero Fun Run and 5K will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Piqua bike path, Lock 9. Visit thecenterforearlylearning.org to register.

• THE MESSENGER: At 7:30 p.m. a viewing of the nature documentary, “The Messenger,” will be shown at the Mayflower Arts Center, in conjunction with Brukner Nature Center. Ticket cost is $10 per person with 50 percent of the proceeds to benefit Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit. To purchase tickets go to: mayflowerartscenter.com or stop by the Interpretive Building (they can only accept cash or check at BNC).

• BOOK SALE: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale opens to the public at 9 a.m. at 560 S. Main St. in West Milton. Items for sale include paperbacks and hardbacks, textbooks, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. A bag sale will be held in the final hours from 3-5 p.m. Bags are provided.

• BEEF STEW: Beef stew and cornbread will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game, Troy.

• GARDENING CLASS: The Miami County Park District will hold the first class in its new Gardening Series “Intro to Gardening” from 2-3:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Come out to the farm and help prepare the garden for its first spring planting. Discover the health benefits of growing your own food and see how easy it is to start a garden at home. Participants will also help to construct a raised bed. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NIGHT LEGENDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Legends “Good Old Fashioned Campfire” from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Spend an evening around the campfire roasting marshmallows, telling stories and signing songs with park district naturalist Spirit of Thunder. Special guests the Stillwater Stargazers and Steve Capri will be on site to help participants observe the night sky. Park in the main lot and follow the lanterns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Zoo in the Sky” in accompaniment with the Night Legends “Good Old Fashioned Campfire” on from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Participants can earn a gemstone rock prize by attending the program, reading the book and completing a journal activity. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEGINNING BACKPACKING: The Miami County Park District will host instructor Andy Niekamp on Saturday and Sunday at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington as he teaches backpacking to beginners. Join him for a one-night, spring backpacking trip that includes six workshops on backpacking essentials. It is designed for those with little or no backpacking experience. The hike to camp is between 3-4 miles and hike back is one to 2 miles. Class size is limited to 15 with a minimum of six. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Backpacking gear is not included but rental gear is available. Program fee is $85 (includes Saturday dinner). Trip begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and ends at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pre-registration is required and spots fill up fast. For more information and to register, visit outdooradventureconnection.com.

• DUMPLINGS: Covington Church of the Brethren will offer apple dumplings and Amish homemade noodles from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 101 N. Wall St., Covington. Eat-in or carry-out will be available.

• KARAOKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to close.

Sunday

• CONCERT: Carillon Brass, a quintet from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present a free concert at 2:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Troy, sponsored by Troy Mayors’ Concerts Inc. The Carillon Brass will be joined in a few compositions by the First United Methodist Church Chancel Handbell Choir.

• TRAIL RUN: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5k, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rites of Spring” program from 1 to 4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 586, Tipp City, will prepare an all-you-can eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $6. Items available will be eggs your way, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, french toast, regular toast, home fries, pancakes, waffles, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• LUNCH WITH GOD: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, will be hosting Lunch with God from 12:30- 2 The meal is free and open to everyone.

Monday

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for some family fun and popcorn as they present “Despicable Me” at 6 p.m. The movie is rated PG and runs for 119 minutes. Call 339-0502, Ext. 121, to register.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game, Troy.

• WILD JOURNEYS: Come on an armchair adventure and discover the unique flora and fauna on this amazing planet. This program is free for Brukner Nature Center members and non-member admission is $5 per person and includes refreshments. April’s topic is “Monarchs in Mexico!” Join staff at 7 p.m. as they learn about one of the world’s most astounding natural events that occur each year in North America, featuring the delicate monarch butterfly. Ruth Bowell and Jackie Watkins will share their visit to three of the monarch sanctuaries located in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This group of women listen to an audio book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading pairs a teen or adult reading mentor with beginning readers to help encourage greater reading ease, enjoyment and comprehension. Be a part of this weekly mentorship at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton.

• MOMS AND TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. Stops will be made along the way to explore nature’s tiny wonders. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OPTIMIST MEETING: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet noon at LaPiazza. The guest speaker will be Tom Kennedy of The Cakery.

• TENDERLOIN: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will offer a Texas-size tenderloin sandwich with french fries and toppings for $5.

• LIFETREE CAFE: Demons, exorcism and the existence of the devil will be examined at Lifetree Café at 7 p.m. The program titles “Is the Devil Real: An Exorcist Tells All,” and features an interview with people who claim to have had encounters with demons, including a clergyman who has conducted many exorcisms — the removal of demonic spirits. The Lifetree Café is located inside St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy. Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café and the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance. Drinks and snacks and coffee are provided. For more information, contact Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or probinson1@woh.rr.com.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots gather from 1-1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3-years-old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• AWESOME AMPHIBIANS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Awesome Amphibians & Radical Reptiles” program from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join Park District Naturalist Gecko Jody as she discovers the natural world. Meet live amphibians and reptiles, read a story and hike to the pond and search for these awesome, radical friends. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be registered to attend. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• GARAGE SALE TIPS: Get ready for garage sale season with professional organizer Olive Wager as she gives tips on “How to Have a Great Garage Sale.” This free program will be at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, from 7-8 p.m. Wagar, member of the National Association of Professional Organizers, and owner of Organized by Olive LLC, will share organizing strategies and tips that will enable you to have a great garage sale.Call the library at (937) 676-2731 or visit www.organizedbyolive.com.

• “The Underground Railroad” will be presented at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., at 7 p.m. “The Underground Railroad’ was a system of safe houses and hiding places that helped fugitive slaves escape to freedom. Presenter will be Patrick Kennedy, archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library Local History Library in Troy, and Troy Daily News columnist who writes “It Happened Years Ago.”

• ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: The Echo Hills Ladies Golf League will hold an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. at the clubhouse. Current members as well as anyone interested in joining this year are invited to attend. The Ladies Golf League plays on Tuesdays, with members playing in the morning or late afternoon.

• BIRD HIKE: Beginning at 7:30 a.m., join Brukner Nature Center staff as they discover the center’s migrating birds. Free and open to the public with all levels of experience welcome. Nice binoculars available for use. Tuesday morning hikes will start from the Interpretive Building. Saturday morning hikes will depart from River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve on Calumet Road.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy, from 5- 8p.m for a Dine to Donate to benefit Brukner Nature Center. A flier will need to be presented at time of check-out, which are available at the Interpretive Building, on the website www.bruknernaturecenter.com under “Dine to Donate” or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com for a flier to be sent to you. Good on dine-in or carry-out.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

Wednesday

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KIWANIS CLUB: Natalie Rohlfs, executive director of The Future Begins Today, will be speaking about the programs they facilitate that serve and benefit the youth in the community at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Jesse Purcell with the American Cancer Society will talk about the free programs and services offered in Miami County to newly diagnosed cancer survivors and a focus on where money goes in our community, noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. Reservations required by noon the Monday prior to meeting by calling Dennis Carity at (937) 418-8478.

• STORY TIME: “Zoos” are the theme for the two Story Times today with Milton-Union Public children’s librarian Wendy Heisey – one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Join in the fun with Miss Andrea at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill. Bring your child and enjoy a variety of stories, songs, finger plays, crafts, and more for children ages birth-5 years old. Registration is required at (937) 676-2731.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare John’s sliders two for $2 with toppings and chips starting at 6 p.m.

April 28

• WRITING WORKSHOP: Discover the “Power of Dialogue” with local published author Jacqueline K. Moore at the Milton-Union Public Library. She will also be reading and signing copies of her novel of adventure on the high seas, “The Checkerboard.” The free workshop and book signing is at 6 p.m.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: The Women of Westminster (WOW) will host the annual spring salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, in the downstairs dining room. Elevator service is available. The cost for the luncheon is $8.

• TACO SALADS: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will serve taco salads for $4 and cookies two for 50 cents. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• GUEST SPEAKER: Miami County Republican Women will have guest speakers Miami County Deputy Sheriff Dave Duchak and Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell addressing the topic of the heroin epidemic affecting Miami County at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The event is free.

April 29

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21 piece fried shrimp or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, will be $10.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game, Troy.

• STEAK: The American Legion Family, Post 586 Tipp City, will prepare a steak dinner with baked potato, salad and dessert for $12 starting at 6 p.m.