It’s all gravy

MIAMI COUNTY — Cooking on the fly isn’t easy for the most seasoned cook, but two 4-H members whipped up some country sausage and gravy during the Junior Fair cook-off challenge on Saturday.

Lorilai Borror, 8, of Troy, and Rylee Puthoff, 13, of Conover, demonstrated their kitchen savvy during the annual cook-off challenge.

It was the first time Borror had ever made the dish, she said of her first-ever cook-off experience.

“We had an hour to do it,” she said. “The hardest part was getting it started and cooking because you had to add the flour. You had to be really careful because it could have started burning.”

Using a one-burner skillet, the girls added their special touches to the dish.

“I added pepper and thyme, sage and milk — a bunch of stuff,” Borror said. “It tasted good.”

Borror is a first-ever member of the Leprechaun 4-H Club and will show off her blue ribbon food skills through the fair week.

“I just had fun and learning how to chop and how to do it correctly,” Borror said. “I’d like more people to do it next year.”

Puthoff, a seasoned chef in the gravy world, said she grew up watching her father make sausage and gravy.

“We have to cook the recipe that they give us. Most of the stuff we have to do there in front of the judge. She’ll judge our skills and how we are doing,” she said. “I’ve made it with my dad all the time.”

Puthoff said the hardest part of the competition was time management. The 4-Hers only had an hour to complete the recipe and present their meal to the judges.

“You had to add flour to it and and you could not leave it unattended too long or it would burn,” she said. “At the same time you had to chop your herbs, your bouillon cubes, you are trying to chop those all at the same time. It was quite difficult because I would chop, chop, oh wait, go look at the burner and all that good stuff.”

Puthoff said the cook-off competition is a fun way to participate in the food category at the Miami County Fair.

“It’s something fun for you do to do. Even if you don’t win, it’s something for you to try and see other people’s recipes. It’s nice to have a little friendly competition,” she said.

Puthoff edged out Borror by only one point, but for the pair it was all gravy.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Rylee Puthoff won the 4-H Junior Cook-Off Saturday inside the Duke Lundgard Youth Assembly Building at the 2016 Miami County Fair. Participants had to create a country sausage gravy during the contest. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/08/web1_160813aw_Fair_Cookoff_winner.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Rylee Puthoff won the 4-H Junior Cook-Off Saturday inside the Duke Lundgard Youth Assembly Building at the 2016 Miami County Fair. Participants had to create a country sausage gravy during the contest.

Jr. 4-H members Lorilai Borror and Rylee Puthoff participated in the annual 4-H Junior Fair Cook-Off Challenge

By Melanie Yingst myingst@civitasmedia.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@civitasmedia.com or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@civitasmedia.com or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews