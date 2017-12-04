West Milton woman gets year in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A West Milton woman was sentenced to a year in prison for misusing a credit card and forging stolen checks of an elderly woman she was taking care of in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Sarah Moore, 36, of West Milton, was sentenced to served 12 months in prison for fourth-degree felony misuse of a credit card and 9 months for fifth-degree felony forgery by Judge Christopher Gee. Both sentences will run concurrently with one another.

Moore said she was “truly sorry” and that she acted on impulse committing the theft while addicted to heroin.

“I’m tired and I don’t want to live this way anymore,” she told the court.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said Moore took advantage of “our most vulnerable population.” The victim was 93 years old. The state dismissed several other forgery charges in exchange for a guilty plea on a bill of information.

Moore was ordered to pay $270 in restitution to the victim. Parker said the prosecutor’s office was unable to determine if the more than $4,000 in credit card charges were waived by the credit card company. The charges on the credit card including the payment of utility bills, Dollar General and Walmart charges, gas stations, cash advances and payments to her boyfriend’s prison commissary account.

Judge Gee told Moore she took advantage of the victim’s age while in a position of trust. Moore was given 113 days of jail credit.

