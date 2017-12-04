Council approves fire/EMS contracts

TROY — Troy City Council approved three five-year contracts for fire and EMS services with Concord, Lostcreek and Staunton townships and its year-end reappropriation at its regular meeting on Monday.

All council members were present.

Council also held its second reading of the rezoning issue regarding the Troy Hospital built by Kettering Health Network. The rezoning issue will go to a third reading. A public hearing will be held at the Dec. 18 council meeting.

No public comments or comments from city staff, administration or by council members were made on the record.

End of the Year Reappropriations

Council approved its year-end reappropriation legislation. Fund requests included: Cemetery Fund, $50,000 to cover additional costs for maintenance of facilities and equipment due to a longer growing season; Capital Improvement Fund, $100,000 for various city projects; OPWC Fund, $800,000 to cover additional costs for construction of the North Market Street Project; Paul G. Duke Fund, $100,000 to return grant money not used; Fire Insurance Escrow Fund, $29,400 for return of funds in escrow; Hobart Arena Fund, $200,000 to cover costs associated with additional concerts, which will in turn generate offsetting revenues; Stormwater Fund, $100,000 for additional construction costs on the North Market Street project; Miami Shores Fund, $100,000 for adequate fund balance and miscellaneous maintenance cost due to a longer playing season; Investment Fund for Capital Improvement Fund, an increase to transfers of $50,000 to provide additional transfers for various funds resulting from increased interest earnings.

Fire/EMS contracts

Council unanimously approved five-year agreements with the three townships.

The city has reached agreements on funding formulas for the fire and EMS services with the Lostcreek, Staunton and Concord townships.

The five year total for Concord Township services is $2,753,035 for 2018-2022.

According to the memo, the agreement with Concord Twp. is based on a 1.83 percent increase for 2018 for a cost of $585,102.

The following rates for Concord Township contract services with city of Troy fire and EMS services include the current 2017 cost of $574,581; a 1.83 percent adjustment of $585,102 for 2018; a cost of $525,992 in 2019; a 2 percent fixed inflation rate for a cost of $536,512 in 2020; a cost of $547,242 in 2021; and a cost of $558,187 in 2022.

The 2019 cost amount decreases due to the recent agreement between Concord Township Trustees and Upper Valley Medical Center to provide its own medical transport on its campus. City of Troy will continue to provide fire services and medical transport to the campus. For the years 2020-2022, a 2 percent fixed inflation adjustment per year is included.

The Lostcreek Township agreement is based on a 7.27 percent increase over the 2018 agreement for the first year and then a 2 percent fixed inflation adjustment for years 2019-2022.

The five-year total for services is $100,892.

The costs for services are as follows: 2017 current agreement is $18,072; 2018 with one year adjustment of 7.27 percent is $19,387; a cost of $19,775 for 2019; a cost of $20,171 in 2020; a cost of $20,574 for $2021; and a cost of $20,985 for 2022.

The Staunton Township agreement is based on a 17.84 percent increase over the 2018 agreement for the first year and then a 2 percent fixed inflation adjustment from years 2019-2022.

The five-year total for services is $963,221.

The cost for Staunton Township services is as follows: 2017 current agreement is $157,072; 2018 with one year adjustment of 17.84 percent is $185,091; $188,793 in 2019; $192,569 in 2020; $196,420 in 2021; and $200,348 in 2022.

Rezoning requests for 322 W. Market St. and Philpot property

Council approved the 322 W. Market St. gas station rezoning request and the Ronald and Jane Philipot rezoning request.

During the public participation portion of the Nov. 20 meeting, three property owners adjacent to the 322 W. Market St. property expressed their concerns with variances as well as maintenance and littering and other issues around the current store. At the committee meeting, an adjacent property owner again expressed her concern with the owner of the gas station and said police have been called to the gas station 74 times this year. The committee OK’d the recommendation to be approved by council due to its appropriate zoning request.

Salary ordinance

Council approved the request to raise the state’s minimum wage from the current $8.15 per hour to $8.30 per hour for its step 1 for seasonal, temporary and part-time hourly employees.

Kettering Hospital zoning request

KHN is dedicating 14 feet of right-of-way on the West Main Street side and several feet on the Adams Street side. In prior meetings, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said West Main Street will undergo a $2 million street construction project and Kettering (Health Network) shared that it will have a “right-in, right-out” on West Main Street.

To date, plans include a boulevard in the section of Adams Street and Elm Street on Main Street.

The proposal requested the zoning be changed from Office Commercial to a planned development. The proposal includes the hospital building, which is expected to measure 113,500 square feet with 165 parking spaces in the areas to the south and east of the hospital. Additional parking of more than 220 spaces in the area of the Troy Lumber Company is also planned to be part of the space.

According to the auditor’s website, the Goodall Properties LLC sold the Troy Lumber Company building and its 3.3 acres to Outrigger Group for $1.35 million. The building is located at 701 W. Water St. Outrigger Group Ltd. is part of the Kettering Health system.

The hospital will be located on 6.12 acres at 600 W. Main St. The planned development will “strictly be for medical offices and clinics for health services.” An FAA-approved helipad is planned to be located on the northwest corner of the parking lot.

According to the proposal, the building height is proposed to be 68 feet tall due to an elevator inside the facility. The fire department reviewed the request and approved it. At the planning commission meeting, Chief Matthew Simmons said the department has a ladder truck and has no concerns about the building height. The building will also feature a sprinkler system.

Titterington noted the planned development did not request to vacate Water Street and will remain as is at this time and provides adequate parking.