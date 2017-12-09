Troy P.D. investigate apparent homicide

TROY — Troy Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide in the 600 block of Walnut Street which occurred Friday afternoon.

According to reports, detectives have identified a suspect and is being questioned in connection with the incident. No further information is available at this time.

The victim reportedly died at Kettering Hospital around 5 p.m. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Troy Police Department by calling the non-emergency number at 440-9911.