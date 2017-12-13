Concord Twp. signs agreement with UVMC

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Concord Township trustees signed a memorandum of understanding with Upper Valley Medical Center for the hospital to provide its own medical transport within its campus beginning in mid-2018.

Concord Township will continue to provide UVMC with fire and EMS services to and from the hospital, but UVMC will rely on its own transportation on its campus from the Emergency Department, nursing home and privately owned dialysis center and physician’s offices.

The document will become effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Englert said the next steps moving forward after UVMC administration signs the document is to notify Miami County Communication 9-1-1 of the agreement. Emergency service calls on UVMC campus will be dispatched on campus with its own transportation beginning in July. It will not affect Concord Township resident transport to the hospital.

Upper Valley Medical Center CEO Diana Pleiman was present, but did not provide a public comment.

The Concord Township trustees approved the contract with the city of Troy to provide the township with fire and EMS services in the next five years.

Troy City Council approved the five-year contracts with Concord Township at its last meeting. The five-year total for Concord Township services is $2,753,035 for 2018-2022.

According to the memo, the agreement with Concord Twp. is based on a 1.83 percent increase for 2018 for a cost of $585,102.

The following rates for Concord Township contract services with the city of Troy fire and EMS services include the current 2017 cost of $574,581; a 1.83 percent increase adjustment of $585,102 for 2018; a cost of $525,992 in 2019; a 2 percent fixed inflation rate for a cost of $536,512 in 2020; a cost of $547,242 in 2021; and a cost of $558,187 in 2022.

The 2019 cost amount decreases due to the recent agreement between Concord Township trustees and UVMC. For the years 2020-2022, a 2 percent fixed inflation adjustment per year is included.

In other news:

Concord Township trustees opened 19 bids for the sale of its 1999 Dodge truck. The winning bid was for $8,127.

Concord Twp. will provide Christmas tree pick-up from Dec. 26-Jan 19.

The trustees renewed the yearly contract to farm ground with Larry Morrow.

Road crews removed the blockage at Rockingham and Laurel Creek. The trustees received a letter concerning flooding issues in the 3300 block of Peebles Road. The county sent a letter detailing their findings which will be shared with the land owner.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak provided a brief report from county patrols. No pattern of crime has been detected in the last six weeks, according to Duchak.

Chief Matthew Simmons also was present and provided the trustees with the department’s report.

The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Horizon Court West.

UVMC to provide own on-site EMS transport starting in July

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews