Council to hold hearing for KHN site

TROY — Troy City Council will have a public hearing regarding the rezoning of 25 lots for the Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital on West Main Street at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The public hearing will be held at the beginning of the meeting. It’s the ordinance’s third reading and is designated as an emergency.

The proposal requested the zoning be changed from Office Commercial to a planned development. The proposal includes the hospital building, which is expected to measure 113,500 square feet with 165 parking spaces in the areas to the south and east of the hospital. Additional parking of more than 220 spaces in the area of the Troy Lumber Company is also planned to be part of the space.

According to the auditor’s website, the Goodall Properties LLC sold the Troy Lumber Company building and its 3.3 acres to Outrigger Group for $1.35 million. The building is located at 701 W. Water St. Outrigger Group Ltd. is part of the Kettering Health system.

The hospital will be located on 6.12 acres at 600 W. Main St. The planned development will “strictly be for medical offices and clinics for health services.” An FAA-approved helipad is planned to be located on the northwest corner of the parking lot.

KHN is dedicating 14 feet of right-of-way on the West Main Street side and several feet on the Adams Street side. In prior meetings, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said West Main Street will undergo a $2 million street construction project and Kettering (Health Network) shared that it will have a “right-in, right-out” on West Main Street.

To date, plans include a boulevard in the section of Adams Street and Elm Street on Main Street.

According to the proposal, the building height is proposed to be 68 feet tall due to an elevator inside the facility. The fire department reviewed the request and approved it. At the planning commission meeting, Chief Matthew Simmons said the department has a ladder truck and has no concerns about the building height. The building will also feature a sprinkler system.

Titterington noted the planned development did not request to vacate Water Street and will remain as is at this time and provides adequate parking.

The other item on the agenda is the acceptance of the Strayer annexation of 1.952 acres at 2900 McKaig Avenue.

Troy Development Council’s President J.C. Wallace is also on the agenda to give a presentation.

In other news:

Duane Puckett announced his retirement effective Jan. 2, 2018. Puckett began his career as the parking control officer in 2007 and then was a zoning inspector in 2013.

Thomas Force also announced he will be retiring from the Planning Commission effective Dec. 31, 2017. Force served as a council member for 18 years and served 23 years on the Planning Commission.

City offices will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 for the Christmas holidays and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Refuse collection will be delayed one day on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.