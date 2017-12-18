Tipp City P.D. arrest third person in home invasion case

MIAMI COUNTY — On Friday, Tipp City Police Department arrested another subject in the connection of the kidnapping and robbery of a Tipp City man last month.

Kimberly Fannin, 34, of Londonderry, was initially interviewed by Tipp City Police and then released following the arrest of two men in connection with the Nov. 26 incident in the 700 block of Kyle Drive.

It was later determined Fannin knew about the aggravated burglary plan and theft of the guns and vehicle prior to the incident. She was arraigned on charges of first degree felony aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, third degree felony theft, and two counts of fourth degree felony theft in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. Her bond was set for $29,500 for all charges. She remains in Miami County Jail.

Fannin was allegedly with Carl Davis, 55, and Shay Wooley, 49, both of Dayton, before and after the home invasion. The three were arrested in the victim’s stolen van in Dayton prior to their arrest on Nov. 26. The men were both charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, two counts of theft, having a weapon while under disability, and kidnapping.

According to police reports, Davis and Wooley entered the home in the 700 block of Kyle Drive in Tipp City and assaulted the homeowner, tied him up with duct tape and stole his car.

The homeowner told police that he was home alone cutting his hair when the two suspects, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, entered his home. One of the men struck him in the head with a large metal object, bound his hands and legs with duct tape, and left him in the living room.

He told police he noticed that they had stolen several of his firearms and possibly one or more of his cars. Police confirmed that a gun safe had been emptied and that a Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen.

According to reports, one of the guns were traded for heroin and the pair allegedly picked up Fannin in the 1000 block of North Main Street, Dayton.

Tipp City Police Department are also investigating other vehicle thefts in connection with the subjects.

In other news:

Troy Police Department arrested Patrick Dennany following a traffic stop on West Water Street and Adams Street around 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Dennany, 26, of Piqua, was charged with third degree felony drug possession, driving under suspension, lanes of travel and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dennany was stopped for a traffic violation of the red 1998 Honda. During an investigation, Dennany was found to have methamphetamine on his person. Upon further investigation, several meth pipes, a digital scale and more methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle. Passengers Lindsey Kelly, 30, of Piqua, and Robert Rodeffer, 44, of Troy, were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Kelly was also cited for wrongful entrustment and released. The fourth passenger was not cited. Dennany remains in the Miami County Jail on $6,500 bond on all charges.

Devon Montgomery, 18,of Piqua, was arrested following a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 75 by Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs following an investigation which located a “rock” of cocaine found in a cigarette pack.

His passenger, Kassandra McConnell, 18, of Winchester, Ind., was also cited for fifth degree felony drug possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Montgomery’s bond was set for $2,500. He is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Fannin

Kimberly Fannin, 34, allegedly conspired with two men in Nov. 26 incident