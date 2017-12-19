Troy school bus involved in minor accident

TROY — A bus with approximately 20 students headed to Troy Junior High and High School was involved in a minor bus accident Tuesday morning.

No one was seriously injured.

The accident was reported at 7:08 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Crawford Street. A 2006 Chevy Tahoe rear-ended the school bus at the intersection. The bus had just dropped off students at Van Cleve and was headed to the high school and junior high campus, according to Superintendent Eric Herman.

Lauren Crans, 28, of Troy, was cited for assured clear distance, according to Troy Police Department staff.

A Troy Fire Department squad was called to the scene to check students before heading to school. Herman said a few students were later checked at the school clinic for soreness following the incident. Once a student list was provided, the school contacted parents about the incident.

There was minor damage to the bumper of the bus.

Driver cited; no major injuries reported