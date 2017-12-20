Tremblay, Snee honored for council service

TROY — Mayor Michael Beamish and President of Council Baker honored council members Lynne Snee and Doug Tremblay’s service at the end of the council meeting Monday.

Tremblay served as a Second Ward council member from Sept. 8, 2011 through Dec. 31, 2017. Tremblay announced his retirement from council last spring. Current at-large council member John Terwilliger won the vote to serve as Second Ward council member on Nov. 7.

Tremblay said his service on council went quickly and was a learning experience.

“It was really rewarding to be in on the decisions that were made opposed to waiting to hear about it afterwards,” Tremblay said. “I feel comfortable with the city’s administration and our council. They are going to continue to do a great job. The table has been set and they’ll continue on.”

Tremblay said he plans to stay active in other ways in the Troy community such as volunteering at the Museum of Troy History where he is on the board.

“I’d recommend it to anyone who really wanted to be active in the community to run for council. It’s been rewarding,” he said.

Lynne Snee was also honored for her service as an at-large council member from Jan. 1, 2012 through the end of the year.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I have a passion for local government. I hope to continue to serve in a different capacity, maybe on council some time in the future,” Snee said.

Residents William Lutz and Todd Severt will take the oath of office as at-large council members at 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at City Hall.

Lutz, Severt to take oath of office Dec. 28