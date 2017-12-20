Troy BOE OKs contract to retain property

TROY — The Troy City Schools board of education unanimously approved to enter into a real estate agreement to pay up to $25,000 to preserve its opportunity to purchase approximately 59 acres for potential school construction projects on Wednesday.

The site, located at 3054 W. State Route 55 and Nashville Road, will stay under contract through 2018 to allow the board additional time to explore its building options for the district. Last August, the board approved a contingent contract for $733,375 from the late Don Isern heirs. The property is to the west of Kensington and Edgewater developments.

“As we all know the land we had secured under contract on State Route 55 and Nashville’s contingency expires the 31st of this year,” said President Doug Trostle as he explained the contract. “We aren’t doing anything more than trying to preserve the available option of the land we know that is available and seemed appropriate for our use. This allows us time to continue the conversation with the community. We’ll have professionals look at our district and come up with solutions long term to meet the needs of our student population.”

Board member Joyce Revies said she approved of the contract, “Keeping our options open, I agree,” prior to the unanimous vote.

After the meeting, Superintendent Eric Herman said the board will begin to restart the process to determine what the community is seeking in terms of its aging facilities at the beginning of the new year.

The board adjourned into executive session for more than an hour on Wednesday and included board-elect member William Overla in its discussions.

Last November, Troy voters rejected the 4.61-mill levy to build the two new elementary schools at the State Route 55 site and make improvements, such as adding air conditioning to the common areas at the high school.

The bond issue received 2,713 votes for the project and 4,062 votes against the project.

The district qualified for 33 percent state funding from the Ohio Schools Facility Commission if the levy was passed. The OFSC would have funded approximately $16 million for a total project cost of around $63.3 million.

The district planned to build two separate elementary schools on the site to house pre-kindergarten through second grade in one building and third through sixth grades in another.

