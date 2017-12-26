City seeks new ‘Riverfront Overlay’ district

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission will review a proposed Downtown Riverfront Overlay District at its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

The commission will determine whether or not to hold a public meeting and to make a recommendation to Troy City Council.

Also on the agenda, commission will consider approval of the final development plan of the Kettering Health Network’s new hospital on 600 W. Main St. Commission will make a decision on its final development plan, which conforms to the already approved General Plan and will have a review of its record plan.

According to the report, the record plan will be distributed at the meeting.

RIVERFRONT OVERLAY DISTRICT

Tim Davis, assistant development director, submitted a memorandum outlining the recommendation of a downtown riverfront overlay district.

According to the memo, city staff recommends the new district, “to provide a flexible zoning district to accommodate the revitalization of the downtown Troy and nearby riverfront area. …”

In the draft of the proposal, titled “Purpose,” it states: “the Downtown/Riverfront Overlay District is designed to promote revitalization of Downtown Troy and nearby riverfront areas by providing an optional alternative to the regulations of the various underlying conventional zoning districts. It is intended to permit alteration and adaptive reuse of existing buildings and redevelopment of vacant lands, in accordance with a coordinated plan which can be designed with greater flexibility, and more consequently, more creative and imaginative redevelopment of this closely built and oldest area of Troy.”

The proposed district includes Treasure Island to the north, the State Route 41 bridge to the east, West Market Street to the south and Ridge Avenue to the west.

The memo states: ”In order to accommodate the dynamic commercial and residential district that we seek, the city needs to provide a flexible district that provides accommodations for lots that contain less than 1 acre of land.”

Areas addressed in the draft include pedestrian, bicycle circulation, open space preservation and development, signage, landscaping regulations, off-street loading area regulations, off-street parking regulations and other regulations within its overlay district proposal.

The draft code section proposes the following:

1. There are 11 different zoning districts within the map area. If a property owner wants to redevelop or develop in a manner that meets the requirement of their conventional zoning district, the overlay process does not come into play.

2. Developments that are proposed in a manner that does not meet the conventional requirements, a submittal of detailed plans to the Planning Commission is required for approval.

3. Approved development plans by Planning Commission will be monitored by staff to ensure the development is in compliance.

4. To approve an application, commission shall use specified criteria outlined in the chapter.

5. Development requests that are not approved may appeal to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which can override the Planning Commission’s decision by a two-thirds majority vote (five out of seven BZA members.)

