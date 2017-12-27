Commission tables DRO zoning proposal

TROY — With more questions than answers, the Troy Planning Commission voted on Wednesday to table the proposed Downtown Riverfront Overlay district zoning proposal.

Commission member Mayor Michael Beamish and President Alan Kappers were not present at the meeting, but there was a quorum. Tom Force chaired the session, which was his last due to his retirement.

Jim Dando, development director, said the new Downtown Riverfront Overlay (DRO) district will function much like the historical preservation district overlay and like the floodplain area to protect flood damage.

The proposed district includes Treasure Island to the north, the State Route 41 bridge to the east, West Market Street to the south and Ridge Avenue to the west.

Commission members Larry Wolke and Jim McGarry said they were concerned due to the “Draft” designation on the documents.

“I’m a little uneasy with this because I’m not sure everybody’s on the same page here,” Wolke said.

McGarry agreed with Wolke, and asked for more time to review the proposal and for more commissioners to be present to act on the zoning issue.

“I haven’t digested a lot of this,” McGarry said. “I’d like time to go over it.”

City of Troy Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington made the motion to table the proposal, which commission approved.

Prior to tabling the proposal, Titterington said, “There are some clarification things that need to be put in there,” but said the changes “weren’t monumental.”

City law director Grant Kerber also said he had conversations with city staff in regards to changes to the wording in areas of the zoning code prior to the meeting. Kerber said he was not sure which copy of the draft the commission had for its review.

Kerber said there were at least four to five different suggested changes, including the wording of the appeal process since the draft was sent out Friday.

Kerber said he had no issue with the policy, but said, “From a legal standpoint you have to try to look at the other side and what sort of challenges may come.”

Dando said the DRO’s concept was “to provide an alternative when it was necessary, however, it did not take away any of the existing rights the property owners already have under their existing zoning.”

If passed by the commission, the council will have three readings and a public hearing in regards to the proposal.

In other news:

Commission approved the final development plan of the Kettering Health Network’s new hospital on 600 W. Main St. Commission also approved the final record plan of the Kettering Health Network Planned Development contingent upon city staff and the applicant reaching an agreement on the dedication of additional right-of-way by the applicant for future city needs.

The community and economic development committee will meet on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall to review the recommendation.

Steve Smith, propietor of The Caroline and owner of the Dye Building, provides a preview of the south ballroom in the Dye Building last month. Troy Planning Commission tabled the proposed Downtown Riverfront Overlay district zoning initiative.