Council OK’s KHN record plan

TROY — Troy City Council approved the final record plan of the Kettering Health Network’s planned development at its first meeting of the year on Tuesday at City Hall.

Planning Commission approved the final development plan of Kettering Health Network’s new hospital at 600 W. Main St. last week. Commission also approved the final record plan of the Kettering Health Network Planned Development contingent upon city staff and the applicant reaching an agreement on the dedication of additional right-of-way by the applicant for future city needs.

All council members were present.

Council approved legislation to extend the current agreement for the electrical generation and transmission supply for city facilities for an additional 17 months. The rate reduction would save $60,000. The agreement must be approved by Jan. 26. The agreement would extend services, through the Miami Valley Communications Council, through May 31, 2021. Troy is one of 20 communities within the regional purchasing group.

Council approved Sue Knight as clerk of council for $3,600 for the year. Knight took the oath of office following the approval of the ordinance.

Council approved Tom Kendall as council president pro tem. Council also approved Bobby Phillips as clerk of council pro tem.

Counci approved the resolution to authorize use of Internet auction sites for surplus property when necessary.

Council on Tuesday also approved the final plat recommendation of Fox Harbor subdivision. The plat contains 18 building lots in section 4 of the subdivision.

Council approved the final Wilson annexation of 33 acres on Washington Road. Council previously approved previous legislation regarding the request.

Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said leaf pick-up is complete in the city except for the Westbrook subdivision. Christmas tree pick-up on the curb is also currently ongoing. Titterington also clarified a recent letter to the editor about water and sewer rates. A correction was featured in Wednesday’s paper. Last November, council approved sewer rate adjustments for a 0 percent increase in 2018, a 1.5 percent increase for 2019 and a 3 percent increase for each year 2020 through 2022. The rates were recommended by the city auditor to provide stability within the Sewer Fund and to provide the funding for three significant projects from the Sewer Fund in the next five years.

Council will also meet in a workshop session at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The agenda includes Sunshine Law, open meeting and public records information presented by law director Grand Kerber. Kerber will also present information regarding ethics, invocation guidelines, chain of command protocol, rules of council and appoint committees. A presentation regarding Troy’s Community branding will be presented by Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington.

Council also approves to extend utilities agreement