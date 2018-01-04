Kendall to run for mayor in 2019

TROY — With two years left in his fourth term as mayor, Mayor Michael Beamish reportedly will not seek a fifth term of office. A current city council member has announced his intention to seek office once it is vacated at the end of 2019.

Tom Kendall, first ward council member, announced his intent to seek the city of Troy’s mayor office at the end of Beamish’s term on Dec. 31, 2019.

“As of today I am excited and proud to throw my hat into the ring and officially announce my candidacy for mayor in the 2019 elections,” Kendall wrote in a press release Jan. 3. “While I believe that Troy is an economically stable community, a safe place to live and a city that provides a high quality of life for our citizens, there are still issues that need to be addressed.”

Kendall is a a life-long resident of Troy and is now retired. Kendall has served on city council for more than 13 years.

Kendall said he will announce “his vision for Troy” on his website www.tomkendallformayor.com.

Mayor Beamish wrapped up his 14th year as mayor in 2017.

In his annual Mayor’s Report, Beamish said, “As I enter the third year of my fourth term as your mayor, my ultimate goal is to continue to move our great city forward and provide the very best quality of life for the citizens of Troy while being fiscally prudent with our tax dollars.”

Beamish submitted the following report to President of Council Martha Baker about his duties in 2017:

• Beamish performed 8 marriage ceremonies. The mayor waived payment for the duties and couples were encouraged to donate to Dollars for College and the Future Begins Today. Approximately $820 was donated in lieu of payment

• Beamish made 13 proclamations in support of various organizations, individuals and events in 2017

• Beamish attended the majority of the 42 ribbon cuttings and grand openings as an ambassador with the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Beamish is currently serving his second term as president of the Greater Dayton Mayors and City managers Association and serves on its executive committee.

Beamish will not seek fifth term

