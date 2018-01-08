West Milton man to serve one year for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced a West Milton man to serve one year in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Monday.

John Eyrich, 23, of West Milton, was charged with two counts of fourth degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Eyrich was sentenced to serve one year for each count, which will be served concurrently.

Eyrich said, “I feel terrible for what I’ve done.”

Judge Pratt found Eyrich expressed no genuine remorse for his conduct with the 14-year-old victim.

”This was not a mistake,” Pratt said. Pratt said it was the court’s duty to protect children in the county.

The state dismissed one count of fifth degree felony trafficking drugs, child endangering, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a joint plea agreement to remain silent at sentencing.

Last July, West Milton Police investigated Eyrich after officers were informed an adult found inappropriate text messages on a cell phone of a 14-year-old female and Eyrich. At Eyrich’s apartment, officers found Eyrich had been smoking marijuana in the presence of a 2-year-old child. Marijuana and several smoking devices, including one water bong, was turned over to officials. Eyrich later admitted to a sexual relationship with the victim whom he met at the West Milton McDonald’s. Eyrich confirmed two instances of sexual contact with the victim. Eyrich was labeled as a Tier II sex offender. He will serve five years of mandatory community control upon his release from prison.