Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 30

BAR FIGHT: An officer responded to the Submarine House on a report of a disturbance in the parking lot. The officer observed two males chest to chest in an argument. The pair quickly walked away when the officer arrived at the scene. After an investigation, the officer identified one subject as Mark Anthony Ford Jr and the other as Jalen Young. The officer transported Mark to the Miami County Jail. Mark was incarcerated for Disorderly Conduct after warning (M-4), Failure to Disclose Personal Information (M-4), and Resisting Arrest (M-2). A charge of Disorderly Conduct (M-M) was filed against Jalen.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to a burglary complaint in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

Jan. 1

HIT SKIP: An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Todd Lane in reference to a male who wanted to report a hit-skip accident and he was the driver. The officer spoke with the male and took him to the crash location on Hunter Court at Saratoga Drive. The male was highly intoxicated and uncooperative. The male was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to control. The male was placed in jail.

Jan. 2

THEFT: An officer responded to 1100 Wayne Street in reference to a theft. Report was taken for theft of gasoline from a Easter Seals van.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the US Bank on West Main Street. During the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle consented to a search of the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle a large quantity of methamphetamines was found in possession of the passenger.

Lab submission sheets were filled out for the suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and the green pills that were found in the female’s possession to be sent to the lab for further testing. Anthony Maxwell, 31, of Dayton and Patricia Mullins, 45, of Dayton, were arrested.

Mullins was charged with trafficking bulk amount of Methamphetamine due to the quantity of meth, possession of a bulk amount of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance for the Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia for the meth pipe, possession of fentanyl and also possession of drug paraphernalia for the marijuana pipe. A gun was also seized from Mullin’s purse, two digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Maxwell was charged with second degree complicity and felony drug possession.

Jan. 5

BAD CHECK: An officer received a bad check complaint at Carl’s Cruise.

OUCH: An officer was dispatched to an accidental shooting. A person had shot himself in the hand. He was charged with Discharging a Firearm in the City.

Jan. 6

OVI: An officer responded to Waffle House in Troy in reference to a disturbance. After further investigation, one adult male was arrested for OVI.

OVI: An officer stopped the suspect vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be intoxicated. The driver was charged with OVI, OVI over .170 percent, Speeding and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The driver was released to his sober family member.

Jan. 7

THEFT: An officer responded to the 400 block of Canal Street, Troy, to a report of a theft of a microwave.

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to CVS in reference to an overdose. Subject was transported to UVMC and charged with Inducing Panic.

Jan. 8

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to 1801 W. Main Street (Walmart) in reference to a theft.An internal investigation was conducted on a former Walmart employee who was suspected of stealing while he was at work. The former employee stole items from Walmart on four different days in December 2017. The former employee is being charged with four different counts of theft.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Heritage Drive on a report of a burglary.

Jan. 9

OVI: An officer observed the defendant’s vehicle travelling eastbound on West Main Street with no headlights on. I stopped the vehicle near I-75. The driver was found to be impaired and was arrested for OVI. He was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.