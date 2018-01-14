Council to remember William Hobart Jr.

TROY —Troy City Council will meet — with no items on its agenda as of press time — at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at City Hall.

Council’s meeting changed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

A resolution of memoriam will be presented in honor of William Hobart Jr., who passed recently, at the council meeting.

The streets and sidewalks committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday prior to the council meeting, The meeting is to review the recommendation of the Troy Planning Commission to accept the dedication of 0.294 acres along West Water Street from Kettering Health Network. The committee is chaired by Bobby Phillips with Brock Heath and William Lutz.

In other news:

A public information meeting regarding the McKaig Road Improvement and the intersection at Dorset Road has been set for Jan. 18 with “involved parties along the corridor.” No time or place was provided in the project status report. Construction is to begin in the spring or summer by LJB Inc. The intersection has three options: four-way existing light, stop light or roundabout. According to the report, “the preferred option of roundabout” will be discussed with corner stake holders.

The North Market Street Improvement from Kirk Lane to Stonyridge Avenue will begin in early spring.

A council work session will be scheduled for Jan. 29 regarding the West Main Street Corridor study from Interstate 75 to Cherry Street, according to the engineer’s report.

ALT Architecture was awarded the renovation design of the Miami Shores clubhouse renovation project. The project is expected to go to council for bid authorization in the coming months.

The Dye Mill Road compost facility had its end of the year EPA inspection with no violations for the fourth year in a row. Water and Sewer maintenance reported repairs to main breaks at Patton Street and Dixie Avenue, South Dorset Drive and Lake Street. The department also repaired hydrants hit by vehicles at Commerce Center Blvd., Dye Mill Road by Con-Agra, Wilson Road, and Meadow Bridge Way at Red Maple Drive.

No action items on agenda for Tuesday meeting