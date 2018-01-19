City presents McKaig/Dorset roundabout option

TROY — Approximately 20 residents and business owners around the Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue intersection attended a meeting on Thursday regarding the roundabout proposed for the intersection.

According to the 2018 city budget, phase four of the McKaig project from South Monroe to I-75 is estimated to cost $2 million, including an Ohio Public Works Commission $800,000 grant towards the project, approved last July.

The proposed single-lane roundabout is estimated to cost approximately $1.7 million, but is the preferred and safest option compared to the current configuration, according to a traffic study. A traffic signal design in the same intersection would cost $1.625 million and the current all-way stop option would cost $1.45 million.

The single-lane roundabout will feature a concrete apron to accommodate large trucks.

Dan Hoying of LJB Inc. of Dayton presented video and information regarding the safety features of a roundabout in the intersection to slow traffic, but keep traffic moving.

Other features included proposed movement of access and exits in the surrounding quadrants and a school entrance to the west.

The majority of concerns regarded ambulance and semi traffic in the area, which residents said was underestimated by the traffic study. At the meeting, city engineer Jillian Rhoades said a decision would be made in a week whether or not to include the roundabout in the project or to install a stop light at the intersection or keep the current flashing light system in place.

The final design is expected to be completed by March with construction to begin in May, Rhoades said.

The closest single lane roundabout in the area is at the intersection of State Routes 235 and 41, which was installed due to the number of fatal and serious traffic crashes. According to LJB Inc. representative numbers, 20 traffic crashes have been reported in and around the area in the last three years.

The project is expected to be complete by September 2019 with plans to keep the intersection open during the school year to accommodate bus traffic to Troy Christian, Concord Elementary and Heywood schools.

According to the Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the city explored the roundabout option for the intersection, “because we’ve received complaints about the blinking red lights for decades, we asked the consulting traffic engineer to evaluate alternatives, including the roundabout and a stoplight.

Council has not authorized any other roundabouts in other areas of Troy.

