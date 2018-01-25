TCS superintendent announces retirement

TROY — Troy City Schools Superintendent Eric Herman announced Thursday he plans to retire at the end of his contract on July 31.

Herman said he submitted his retirement letter and notice to the board of education during the executive session of a workshop session on Monday. The board will take official action at its next regular board of education meeting on Feb. 12.

“The district is in good shape and the staff and students are doing great — it’s a good time,” Herman said.

Herman said he notified staff of his pending retirement on Wednesday.

Troy City Schools’ Board of Education President Doug Trostle said Herman’s leadership will be missed.

“Troy City Schools is a better place today because of Eric’s influence,” Trostle said.

Herman first joined the district in 1998 as an assistant principal at Troy Junior High School. He later was tapped as the Hook Elementary and then junior high principal. Herman later served as the high school principal in 2001 before moving to the board office as director of technology and curriculum.

”Best part of it all, I have had the opportunity to work with some truly fantastic kids through the years,” Herman said.

He then served as the district’s assistant superintendent under the direction of Tom Dunn. Herman then served as interim superintendent in 2010 until he was hired to lead the district in March 2011.

Herman said the Troy City Schools’ district has treated him well and he feels confident he’s leaving the district in good financial shape.

“It’s been a good run,” said Herman on Thursday. “I’ve been truly blessed here at Troy City Schools.”

Herman said while he doesn’t have any retirement plans other than to catch up on spending time with family and projects that have been set aside, he’ll miss the daily interaction with students, staff and colleagues.

“I’ve been in the district for 20 years out of my 38 years in education. This is just a great time to slow up and reflect a little,” Herman said.

Herman said he will not be involved in the process of selecting a superintendent who will succeed him.

Trostle said the board of education will begin its search for superintendent candidates with help from a consulting firm in coming weeks.

Herman resides in Troy with his wife Teresa.

