Council looks West Main Street plans

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Council met in a workshop session at Hobart Arena to view the first scope of proposed changes to West Main Street Corridor Improvement project, which will take years of construction to complete.

The presentation estimated the total cost for the entire project will be around $12 million including storm water, pavement, curbs, traffic details and design.

In 2016, council authorized city staff to enter into a contract with Strand Associates to spend up to $180,000 on a study for West Main Street from Cherry Street to the I-75 intersection. The presentation included analysis of traffic patterns on West Main Street between I-75 and downtown for capacity to improve safety.

According to Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington, the city will submit a safety application, phase the project out and have detailed designs and phases to being construction in 2019.

Stand Associates representatives presented council and around 40 attendees what changes to West Main Street they recommend to improve safety and traffic flow from downtown Troy to Interstate 75.

City officials said the project would likely start around the downtown area of Cherry Street through Elm Street and stop around Ridge Avenue. The second phase would then extend out to the Interstate 75 overpass.

The majority of crashes in the area occur at Elm and Adams Street around 3 p.m. Representatives from Strand said it was likely due to the amount of drivers in the area out of school. A raised median is proposed in the area to control traffic flow into the Kettering Troy Hospital and businesses on the other side of the street such as Tim Hortons.

The company also proposed the city of Troy widen the lanes on West Main Street from 10 feet to 12 feet wide to increase safety and to allow more room in the left turn lanes and movement.

The project will widen the outside lanes and the middle turn to 12 feet and adds a 4 1/2 foot tree lawn to the outside of the street. Some residents expressed their concerns of the project eating into their limited lawn space and parking areas. City engineer Jill Rhoades advised those residents that during those particular areas of more detailed design, they would work with property owners.

The plans also include eliminating the Cherry Street and Cedar Street traffic signal. The proposal includes adding a signal to Oxford and Main streets and reconstruct the signals at Adams, Elm and Dorset Road to improve traffic flow.

City staff said more public meetings regarding the project will be held once the phase and detailed designs are available.

Include extending lane widths; traffic light placements