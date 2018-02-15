Troy City Schools Kindergarten Enrollment

TROY — Troy City Schools will begin accepting registration and enrollment for the 2018-2019 school beginning Monday, Feb. 19 through March 16.

Parents and/or guardians may access registration www.troy.k12.oh.us. Click on “online enrollment form” on the left side of the district homepage. Provide all information requested on the forms through this link. If you do not have online access, call 937-332-6700 to schedule an appointment to complete the process at the Board of Education Office at 500 N. Market Street.

After completing the online registration form, it is necessary to provide the following documentation to complete the enrollment process:

Official Birth Certificate (passport or another birth affidavit) confirming your child was born on or before August 1, 2013 (hospital records and/ or copies will not be accepted); Custody papers (if applicable); Immunization records; Preschool ( or previous kindergarten ) progress report (if applicable); Photo I.D. of enrolling party; Proof of residence (lease, mortgage document or utility bill) with name of the parent/guardian enrolling the child.

Enrollment will be held at the following schools and times: Cookson on March 20 from 4-6 p.m.; Concord on March 21 from noon-6 p.m.; Hook on March 22 from 4-6 p.m.; Forest on March 20 from 4-6 p.m.; Heywood on March 21 from 4-6 p.m.; Kyle on March 22 from 4-6 p.m.

All necessary paperwork should be brought to the school building of attendance at the specific times and dates listed. If you are unsure which building your child will attend, you can contact the Board of Education Office at 937- 332-6700.

Children do not have to be present for enrollment.

Your child must have a physical examination authorized by a licensed physician before the first day of school. The examination should occur within one year of the start of the school year. Forms are available at the end online registration form, at the Board of Education Office and at all elementary buildings. Note: Foster children need to be registered through Children’s Services and enrolled by a caseworker.

Open Enrollment: Open enrollment requests will not be accepted at this time, there is a separate process for open enrollment. If you wish to apply for open enrollment, please call the Board of Education office at 332-6700. The window for submitting these applications is April 16 through May 15.

If you cannot attend Kindergarten Enrollment at your child’s school on the dates listed, please contact the Board of Education Office at 332-6700 to make an appointment prior to May 25.