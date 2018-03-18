Clubhouse, McKaig projects on council agenda

TROY — Troy City Council will consider bid authorization for $1.7 million in renovation costs for the Miami Shores Clubhouse at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Parks and Recreation Committee agreed to recommend the $1.71 million renovation of the Miami Shores Clubhouse project last week.

The project would be paid through the city’s general fund and was included in the 2018 budget. ALT Architecture was paid $80,000 for design work in 2017. The renovation was part of the Operation Recreation 2020’s levy, which was defeated last spring.

The plans, if approved by council, will be to close the pro shop on Sept. 1 for renovation. A temporary building will be placed by the staging area to continue to serve golfers in the last third of the season. The temporary building would then be used as storage. Construction should take approximately six to seven months.

The project includes a total roofline and truss replacement, upgrading of electrical, plumbing and HVAC and security and IT components, interior renovation to include multi-purpose spaces and new furniture. Design plans also include new landscaping and to expand the porch area. New bathrooms and a smaller locker area is also included.

The design moves the pro shop to the south side of the building, closer to the golf cart barn. The design also includes a bag drop-off area near the carts. A grand opening in April 2019 would open the clubhouse to the public.

The plans also include to expand the outdoor balcony, which holds an estimated 70 people. The plans include a partition to close off the meeting area if clubs and organizations want a smaller space. The meeting area will hold approximately 30 people and the dining area will hold around 80 people with a total space for around 110 when opened up.

A self-service driving range is part of a separate package. Other alternates would be to repair the course’s parking lot.

The clubhouse was built in 1948 with a pro shop added in 1954. The building size will not increase.

McKaig Phase 4 Project

Council will also review the McKaig Phase 4 project on Monday. The road construction would start from Lake Street to I-75. The cost includes $800,000 state grant within the estimated $1.875 project cost. The project includes a roundabout at the Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue intersection.

At the committee meeting last week, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said city staff does not anticipate having to use eminent domain, but will have right-of way “trade-offs for the improvements that we are making to accommodate the intersection.”

The single-lane roundabout will feature a concrete apron to accommodate large trucks.

The project scope includes roadway reconstruction, utilities, sidewalks, curbs and gutter improvements.

Other features included proposed movement of access and exits in the surrounding quadrants and a school entrance to the west. Titterington said there will be a right-turn-only exit from Troy Christian School onto McKaig Avenue as well as a raised median in the roadway and an extended left turn headed west.

The design of the roundabout, the roadway and the intersection can accommodate semi traffic, according to city staff.

Other items on the agenda include bid authorization for the water plant’s clarifier drive rebuild project not to exceed $200,000; amend income tax sections according to the state budget bill; and to allow temporary camping at Duke Park for a Troy Mountain Bike Area event in July.

There will be a public hearing in regards to amending the zoning code for Board of Zoning Appeals changes. The amendment defines seven factors in regards to the definition of “practical difficulty” in terms of variances in the zoning code that could unreasonably “deprive an owner of a permitted use of his property.”