Troy Mayor: Our success is your success

TROY — Always the optimist, Mayor Michael Beamish highlighted the city’s strengths and challenges in his annual “State of the City” address with “glass half-full” enthusiasm.

The event, sponsored by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, was held at the Concord Room and was attended by local government, school, business and community officials on Monday.

“Anything that touches the city of Troy, involves him, and not in a small way,” said J.C. Wallace, executive director of the chamber. “He’s constantly promoting Troy’s great downtown and the initiatives and activities and the people of the city of Troy.”

Wallace called Beamish “Troy’s great cheerleader” who is “always positive, always pleasant.”

Beamish thanked those in attendance noting they were “the ones that do great things that make this great community” and recognized elected officials, school personnel, city staff and others for their dedication to the city and community.

“Troy has big town taste in a small city atmosphere,” he said.

Beamish touted economic development as the city’s number one priority working with local and regional economic developers to bring new job opportunities and expand existing businesses within the city limits.

Beamish also highlighted his “pet-love” of cultural and recreational opportunities the city of Troy offers.

“They all bring a value to our community,” he said.

Beamish said, “We have the tools to see the glass half-full,” noting the Activate Troy Partnership and the Downtown Riverfront initiatives.

“There’s something for everybody, regardless of age, to enjoy here in our community. We do have those quality of life amenities,” he said.

Beamish noted the city’s challenges including the workforce, opiate “crisis,” financial stability and the downtown initiatives.

Beamish said the city needs to have better programming to encourage youth to live and work in the city in spite of low employment rates.

“It’s not so much that we have jobs, we need the skill, we need the attitude, we need to the work ethic, we need the person that wants to come to work and learn a trade whether its a professional or a skilled trade. I’m seeing people right now that are looking for those people right now,” he said.

Beamish recognized the city and county’s efforts to address the opiate epidemic, including the Troy City Police and Fire department’s Quick Response Team (QRT) program.

“Supported by the Troy City Council, we have (QRT) that in place to help get service or the opportunity to get services who had addiction,” he said.

Beamish said he believes the city is making “a dent” in the opiate addiction epidemic with prevention, education and intervention, including the Hope House and the Joshua House in the community for those in need.

In closing, Beamish said,”Our success is your success.”

