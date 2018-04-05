CIC may be part of Sherwood loan

TROY — Members of the Community Improvement Corp. (CIC) held its annual organizational meeting Thursday and fielded reports from Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington about its potential role in the redevelopment of the Sherwood Shopping Plaza.

Titterington reported that the CIC may have a potential role in the Sherwood of Troy LLC and its recent loan requests of approximately $1.4 million to help local investors to purchase the shopping center.

The partnership is currently in the process of obtaining the Sherwood Shopping Center and its outlots, located at 914-982 N. Market St. in Troy. The city’s Loan Review Committee recently OK’d the request for two loans contingent on legal matters if the city can transfer funds to cover the requests. The loans would be for a $900,000 two-year loan with interest only payments at 3 percent and a $500,000 loan for 20 years at 4.5 percent.

Titterington said the CIC may be an entity to make the loan to the developers, he said. Collateral on the loan will include mortgages on the main property and its outlots, as well as personal guarantees provided by the new owners.

Titterington said the CIC would keep half of the interest accrued on the loan of approximately $54,000 in interest for future projects. He said the CIC would work like the Marina lease only with a loan.

Titterington said the city law director is working on a legal opinion and CIC may meet next week to consider being part of the loan process for the project.

City auditor John Frigge asked why the city wouldn’t use the CIC in a project like the Sherwood Shopping Center. Titterington said it would be quicker to transfer the funds from the general fund to the loan fund if there weren’t legal hurdles, which is still being investigated.

Frigge commented that if the interest from the loans wouldn’t cover the collection fees if the loan went into default, “We shouldn’t be making this loan if that’s the question.”

“You and I have talked about it and so has the committee and I agree that there’s certain level of risk just like there are with any of the loans we’ve done,” Titterington said.

President of City Council Marty Baker asked what kind of protection in legal terms the CIC would have.

Titterington said technically the city would go back to the CIC to get its money back, but wouldn’t do that.

“It’s not to say that we don’t have anything but confidence in the loan. It’s the reason why the straight general fund — if it’s legal — would be the quickest, most efficient, cleanest way of doing it. Again, Grant (Kerber, city law director) is looking into and is writing something down. We may not be contacting for a meeting if it simpler to go through the general fund,” Titterington said.

Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and Troy Development Council’s J.C. Wallace said the CIC programs were formed to help government entities help acquire property for private use.

Titterington reported to the board how the Riverfront Overlay District will soon play its new part in upcoming Planning Commission reviews. Two properties, one on West Water Street and the other on West Main Street, will have its plans reviewed to demo and rebuild on the property using the new zoning legislation.

Titterington said the overlay district streamlines the process for permits and legislation for council’s consideration if needed.