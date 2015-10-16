Stagelight Players to present ‘The Mousetrap’

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will make perform Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

Set in an English country house in 1952, “The Mousetrap” is a popular murder mystery tale that chronicles the story of a group of strangers who are stranded during the middle of a snowstorm. Amongst the group is a murderer. Appealing to all ages, “The Mousetrap” engrosses audiences in solving the whodunit.

Director Emily Beisner is enthused about directing this popular story. “I’m delighted to be back in the director’s chair this fall. I wanted to do something that we have never done before and ‘The Mousetrap’ presented that opportunity.”

While the cast is small, they bring a lot to the table. “It has been quite the change rehearsing with only nine actors, but they have been working very hard and I couldn’t be happier with my cast,” said Beisner.

“We have two new actors this fall that have never been on stage. One of the new actors is Jennifer Householder, who plays the lead female, Mollie Ralston. The second new actor is Chad Evans, who will be voicing our Radio Announcer. Usually, this part is recorded and played as a sound cue, but I loved his voice so much, that I wanted him to portray the Radio Announcer.”

The remaining cast consists of veteran actors such as Matt Beisner, who plays Detective Sergeant Trotter, and Kevin Grogean, who plays Paravicini. There’s also Patrick Stone as Giles, Chris Garner as Metcalf, Sam Telford as Chris Wren, Becky Ritz as Miss Casewell, and Sandy Hartley as Mrs. Boyle.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31. A special matinee performance will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 1.

Tickets for the show are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for seniors, and can be purchased with cash at the door. Children 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Karen Baker at (937) 381-1502 or kbaker@edisonohio.edu.