Troy man pleads guilty to drug charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man plead guilty to several drug related charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Jah Batdorf, 24, waived his rights to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with attempted weapons possession under disability, drug trafficking of Xanax, drug possession — all fourth degree felonies. Batdorf was also charged with first degree misdemeanor OVI, his second offense in less than 10 years.

In a plea agreement with the state, charges were amended down from third-degree offenses. Batdorf also agreed to forfeit a Smith and Wesson gun and $1,623 in cash recovered at the time of his arrest.

Judge Christopher Gee noted the drug possession and drug trafficking charges will merge upon sentencing. Batdorf could be sentenced up to three years in prison and a one to seven year license suspension and other restrictions.

Judge Gee ordered Batdorf to complete a drug and alcohol assessment at the Miami County Recovery Council and observe a curfew as part of his special bond conditions. He also ordered Batdorf not to appear in court in cargo shorts at his next hearing. Batdorf will be sentenced on July 17.

On Feb. 27, Troy Police Department officers arrested Batdorf who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 100 block of Franklin Street around 1:45 a.m. Batdorf allegedly was difficult to wake up and the keys were in the ignition of the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a handgun, pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Batdorf was also recently cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct after he was found laying on the ground in the area of the East Main Street bridge in Piqua on May 26.

In other court news:

On Wednesday, Jacob Miller, 26, of Troy, entered a plea of guilty to fourth-degree felony aggravated assault in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

In a joint agreement, the state dismissed a felony burglary charge in exchange for Miller’s guilty plea. Miller waived his right to a grand jury and entered the plea through bill of information.

Miller could face up to 18 months in prison for the incident.

Judge Gee ordered Miller to complete a pre-sentence investigation, observe a curfew, and have no contact with the victim. He also was ordered to not appear in court wearing shorts at his sentencing hearing on July 17.

On April 4, Miller confronted a male subject with a metal pipe, breaking glass doors at the victim’s home on Simpson Street, Troy. Miller struck the victim several times, including a hit on the arm as he shielded his head from a potential blow. The incident was sparked over an argument over a female subject who was present at the time of the incident.

