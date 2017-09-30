Mum Festival honored veterans, first responders

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News

In last weekend’s Mum Festival Parade, a member of Cub Scout Pack 395 carried a sign thanking veterans and first responders for their service. The festival’s theme this year was “Honoring Our Heroes, Near and Far.”

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News

Tipp City Seniors Inc. won the President’s Choice trophy for their float in the Mum Festival parade, which honored the members of the senior center who served in the military.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News

The 59th annual Mum Festival honored police and firefighters as well as military service members. The Tipp City Fire Department participated in the parade, along with a four-legged friend.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News

Festival-goers shopped for mums at the Andy’s Garden display at the 2017 Mum Festival.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News

Members of the Tipp City American Legion led the parade, which featured military, fire and law enforcement.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News

The Tippecanoe High School marching band drum line entertained the crowds along the parade route last weekend.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News

Festival president Dave Bechtol, a retired Naval officer and veteran of Desert Storm, greeted crowds during the 2017 Mum Festival parade.