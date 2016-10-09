Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Sept. 19

Subway, 695 S. Miami St., West Milton — Observed employee drinks in non-designated area, manager did move the drinks to an approved area. Repeat observation: the surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Critical violation: observed tomato slicer that had left over food residual. Observed build-up and residual on bread oven door handles. Observed debris under shelving within the walk-in cooler. Observed unwrapped coffee stirrers. Stirrers should be individually wrapped to prevent contamination. Observed the presence of a dead mouse in water tank storage closet. Critical violation: observed working containers of chemicals that were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Sept. 20

Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical violation: refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed corned beef and potato soup without any date marking. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. The gaskets on the two-door refrigerator are ripped and need replaced. Repeat violation. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty on refrigerator gaskets, shelving underneath counter tops, and behind equipment in dish area. Observed mops being dried using an unapproved method. Observed a wet mop stored in mop bucket.

JJ’s Lunchbox, 7031 S. Co. Rd. 25-A, Tipp City — Critical violation: observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed a bag of ice used for drinks, being stored directly on top of raw meat in freezer. Critical violation: TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Turkey and coleslaw found at 44F in prep refrigerator. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a crock pot being used to warm sloppy joe. Cold or hot holding equipment did not contain a thermometer, or the thermometer was not correctly placed. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Food prep refrigerator holding at 44F. The plumbing system was not properly maintained. The hot water is being shut off to both hand sinks because they are leaking. They must be repaired to have hot water available at all times.

Kyle Elementary School, 519 S. Plum St., Troy — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential freezer used to store frozen foods. Observed hot water handle leaking when hand washing faucet was turned on.

La Piazza, 2 N. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drinks in non-designated area. Observed dented cans in dry storage area. Coolers did not contain a thermometer, or the thermometer was not correctly placed. The top cover of the ice machine needs to be replaced or have new brackets installed to keep it in place. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Lettuce dispenser was cracked and had missing pieces from the door. Gaskets within the coolers behind the line that are coming off or are uncleanable, need replaced. The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Critical violation: observed interior of ice machine with black residual build-up. Cooking and/or baking equipment is not cleaned at the required frequency. Broiler and oven need to be cleaned. Observed accumulation of residue on handles of equipment and on doors of equipment. Gaskets need to be kept clean. Observed pipe underneath ice bin in banquet room that needs replacing. Observed broken tiles in the kitchen, drains around the broken tiles are also starting to protrude. Observed a build-up debris and black residual on the wall behind the dish tank area. Critical violation: observed the presence of gnats near the disk tank area, under the bar near beer tap, and in the banquet area below the hand sink. This is a repeat violation.

Sept. 21

Wendy’s, 825 W. Main St., Troy — Food contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, or not designed/constructed properly. A cutting board being used was melted and broken on the end.

Forest Elementary, 413 E. Canal St., Troy — Observed paper towels being improperly stored on the floor, needs to be stored at least six inches above the floor.

Miami East High School, 3925 N. St. Rt. 589, Casstown — Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed that manager on duty did not have a verified record of employees signing off on sickness procedures. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. PIC did understand clean up procedures, but did not have a written outline of a procedure that should be taken when an accident occurs.

Troy Meat Shop, 502 Garfield St., Troy — A label on the sausages, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and pretzels in the RFE or FSO did not contain all required information. Critical violation: food contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, or not designed/constructed properly. Observed rusty piece on bowl cutter. Observed accumulation of soil residue on the rails of deli case. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed a hole in the wall below the hand sink.

Sept. 23

Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. Co. Rd. 25-A, Troy — Observed wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer. Critical violation: time controlled for safety (TCS) foods within the buffet were not being held at the proper temperature. Corrected during inspection. Observed buffet in cafeteria that was not properly holding temperature. Observed gaskets on salad cooler that were coming off of the door, need to be repaired or replaced. Observed residual build-up on mixer. Observed a build-up of ice in the walk-in freezer from a condensation issue. Observed drains throughout the kitchen with residual build-up. Critical violation: observed the presence of gnats throughout the kitchen.

Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Rd., Troy — Critical violation: observed handled spoon stored in tuna while sealed and placed in cooler. Corrected during inspection. Observed measuring cup to be stored in chicken noodle soup while soup was sealed and cooling in walk-in cooler. Manager took food items out and corrected issue. Critical violation: observed soups and buffet items being stored and cooled incorrectly in walk in cooler by leaving containers sealed. The food items were recorded to be at a temperature of around 131F, and that the foods were stored approximately thirty minutes prior to the inspection according to manager. Critical violation: observed ham (50 F) and tuna (47 F) not cold holding at proper temperatures above prep cooler. Manager threw away both the tuna and the ham. Observed marinara sauce with cheese not being properly held at the right temperature for hot holding. Manager fixed this by raising the temperature of the equipment to proper temp. Critical violation: refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed no date-marking for ham, turkey, deli meats and cheeses in walk in cooler. Critical violation: unsafe food was not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed dented cans found in back of storage area. Cans were separated from storage of unadulterated cans. Two prep coolers were observed to not be holding food at correct temperatures. Critical violation: observed residual inside of ice shoot on drink dispenser. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed residual build-up on handle of walk in cooler. Observed food residual on slicer handles accumulating. Observed computer keyboard by drive thru with an accumulation of residue. Observed disconnection of sanitizer line from dishwasher. Manager re-inserted sanitizer line during inspection. Observed inside door to ice machine was cracked and falling apart. Observed that back door leading outside from the kitchen to have a gap on bottom of door. Observed missing grout within floor tiles of kitchen prep area, which led to residual build-up in between the tiles. The ventilation system was not being properly cleaned or was creating a public health hazard. Observed accumulation of residual on vent hood above pizza oven. Observed no mop hangers near mop sink towards back of kitchen. Mops were observed to be sitting in dry bucket. Observed maintenance tools improperly stored next to cutting knives above the prep sink.

Meijer Gas Station, 1990 W. Main St., Troy — Observed cappuccino machines that had residual build-up.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Sept. 16

Piqua Youth Football, Pitsenbarger Complex — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

