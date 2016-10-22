Real estate transactions

TROY

Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc. to Michael Fletcher, one lot, $56,900.

Reta Swallow, Robert Swallow, attorney in fact to Dapho Reynolds, Frank Reynolds, one lot, $166,000.

Kathryn Brasher, Kevin Brasher to Christopher Carlson, one lot, $160,000.

Gyla Weiss, Samuel Weiss to Joy Weiss, two lots, $70,000.

Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Kathryn Brasher, Kevin Brasher, one lot, $318,600.

Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, attorney in fact, to Elbert Feltner, one lot, $27,469.

Estate of Margaret Haines, William Grenlich, executor, to Stephen Haines, one lot, $100,000.

Christopher Carlson, Leah Carlson, Leah Hartzell to Gilzina Westfall, James Westfall Jr., two lots, $255,000.

Sally Lanning, Scott Lanning to Catherine Lubchenko, one lot, $229,900.

Adam Fox, Katherine Fox to Laura Raskay, one lot, $149,500.

Ron Lavender to Rachael Morris, one lot, $109,900.

TTF Brown LLC, U.S. Bank N.A. to Halifax Land Company LLC, one lot, $1,017,400.

Fannie Mae a.k.a Federal National Mortgage Association, Reiner, Arnovitz, Chernek, Jeffrey Co. LPA, attorney in fact to Douglas Koble, one lot, $0.

Joshua Bowman, Michele Bowman to Samuel Deisher, Taylor Deisher, one lot, $214,500.

Cynthia Chandler, H. Charles Chandler to Christina Bergman, Michael Bergman, Douglas Weaver, Jane Weaver, one lot, $27,000.

Jamie George, Jason George to Donald Murphy II, Kellie Murphy, one lot, $244,000.

Dianna Schieltz, Jerry Schieltz to Nathaniel Shigley, one lot, $87,000.

Agnes Frazier to Paula Frazier, one lot, $0.

PIQUA

Bonnie Asher, David Asher to Terry Stamper, one lot, $53,000.

Thomas Hatcher to Danielle Hatcher, one lot, $0.

Diana McCullough to Federal National Mortgage Association, one lot, $0.

Fred Scott to Lois Scott, two lots, $0.

Denise Reece, attorney in fact, Paul Reece to Shawn Stepp II, one lot, $11,500.

Martha Bowerman to Irrevocable Trust Agreement of Martha Bowerman, Richard Bowerman, trustee, one lot, $0.

James Bradley, Sandra Bradley to James Bradley, Sandra Bradley, one lot, $0.

Barbara Lemmer, Dorothy Minnich, William Minnich to Paleje North Holdings LLC, one lot, $50,000.

Ann Johnson, Duane Johnson, Ronald Johnson, Sandra Johnson to Mark Gibbs, two lots, $53,000.

Donna Hughes, Scott Hughes to Teresa Hollis, one lot, $85,000.

Be Thi Le, Vua Pham, attorney in fact, to Tasha Taylor, Tasha Wright, one lot, $66,500.

Amy Hall, Bradley Hall to Janet Tyzzer, one lot, $69,900.

Mary Friend to Doyle Karr, Gwendolyn Karr, one lot, $104,000.

Earl F. Sever Jr. Declaration of Trust, Earl Sever III, successor trustee to Earl F. Sever III, trustee, Sever Family Trust 2016, Nancy Sever, trustee, $0.

Nancy Sever to Earl Sever III, trustee, Nancy Sever, trustee, Sever Family Trust, one lot, $0.

Earl Sever III, Nancy Sever to Earl Sever III, trustee, Nancy Sever, trustee, Sever Family Trust 2016, one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Arlene Rasor, Patricia Wood, attorney in fact to Lori Royer, Timothy Royer, one lot, $135,000.

Jacob Rank, Sydney Rank to Brandi Kohlhorst, two lots, $51,500.

COVINGTON

Angela Marion, Michael Marion to Casey Curtis, John Wood Jr., two lots, $122,000.

Mark Iddings, Tammy Iddings to Jesse Reynolds, one lot, $131,000.

TIPP CITY

Joyce White to Jeremy Tomb, one lot, $200,000.

Estate of David Nave to Darrell Nave, Marcus Nave, one lot, $0.

Jerry Fogt, Marilyn Fogt to Tradan Properties, one lot, $0.

Jerry Fogt-co-trustee, Jerry Fogt Revocable Living Trust, Marilyn Fogt, co-trustee, Marilyn Fogt Revocable Living Trust to Tradan Properties LLC, one lot, $137,500.

Barbara Shomper, Matthew Shomper to Krista Folkerth, Matthew Folkerth, one lot, $264,000.

Mark Bessler, Teresa Bessler to Viktoria Peck, one lot, $234,900.

WEST MILTON

Paj Enterprises LLC to Stacy Dodge, one lot, $86,000.

Charlotte Menker, Robert Menker to West Milton DOHP LLC, one lot, $300,000.

Connie Walls Revocable Living Trust, Connie Walls, trustee, to Joni Miller, Dustin White, one lot, $80,000.

Constance Post to Kevin McGlinch, Theresa McGlinch, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Inverness Group Inc. to Akhmad Gulaiyev, two lots, $292,900.

Inverness Group Inc. to Mervyn Seivwright, Stephanie Seivwright, two lots, $242,800.

Villas at Benchrock LLC to James Iams, Terrie Iams, one lot, $225,000.

NVR Inc. to Kamil Aydinov, two lots, $331,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC, Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Brian Shoup, Heather Shoup, two lots, $292,800.

Estate of Betty Jean Mougey, Randall Mougey, executor, to Gregory Adkins, Luann Adkins, one lot, $154,000.

Jessica James, Michael James to J. Brian Gifford, two lots, $148,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $44,600.

NVR Inc. to Ilyas Tkhilov, Nigora Tkhilova, two lots, $309,400.

BETHEL TWP.

Elizabeth Taylor, trustee, Johnny Taylor, trustee, Taylor Family Trust to Glen Lange, one lot, $139,500.

Barbara Bailey to Barbara Bailey, co-trustee, Barbara Bailey Revocable Trust, 20.5 acres, 6.76 acres, $0.

BROWN TWP.

Estate of Teresa Maxon to Penny Maxson, one lot, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Sally Adams, Timothy Adams to David Mouser, Lynn Mouser, one lot, $206,000.

Estate of Doris High, Richard Sofia to Rick Sophia, one lot, $0.

Gary Evans, Wanda Evans to Gary Evans Trust, one lot, $0.

Janice Buckalew, Jeffrey Buckalew, Kara Buckalew, Michael Buckalew, Richard Buckalew, Susan Buckalew to Troy Apostolic Temple, 0.712 acres, $125,000.

Strein LLC to Amanda Sloan, Brian Sloan, one lot, $245,000.

Caliber Real Estate Services LLC, attorney in fact, LSF8 Master Participation Trust, U.S> Bank Trust, N.A., trustee to Keara Strayer, Scott Strayer, 1.96 acres, $100,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Jill Sotzing, Michael Sotzing to Jill Sotzing, Michael Sotzing, 1.5 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

James Walters, Shelley Walters to Angela Marion, one lot, $133,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

3 Gen D LLC to David Conover, Sarah Conover, 16.838 acres, $180,000.

MONROE TWP.

Judy Kiger, Larry Kiger to George Mills, Tara Mills, one lot, $248,000.

Daniel Rimkus Trust to Kevin Mader, Traci Mader, one lot, $138,000.

Carolyn Dorsey, William Dorsey to Linda Coffman, 2.0 acres, $109,900.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Alta McDonald, Elizabeth Polhamus, attorney in fact, to Jayson Mumaw, one lot, $8,900.

Bryan Denniston, Cynthia Denniston to Michele Eustache, one lot, $230,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Toni Caruso to Joseph Hartzell, $813,600.

Margie Smith, William Smith to Bryan Ingels, 3.0995, $285,000.

UNION TWP.

Sheryl Johnson, Jerry Kussman, Karin Kussman, Dolores Secrest, Edmund Secrest Jr., John Secrest, Kathryn Secrest to Daniel Fryman, 1 acre, $14,500.

Della Booher, Della Walden to Anthony Booher, one lot, $0.

Nicholas Hildebran, Susan Hildebran to Nicholas Hildebran, Susan Hildebran, 0.850 acres, $0.

JG Investments Inc. to Clarence Brown, Sharrie Brown, 2.778 acres, $56,000.