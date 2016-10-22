Real estate transactions

TROY
Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc. to Michael Fletcher, one lot, $56,900.
Reta Swallow, Robert Swallow, attorney in fact to Dapho Reynolds, Frank Reynolds, one lot, $166,000.
Kathryn Brasher, Kevin Brasher to Christopher Carlson, one lot, $160,000.
Gyla Weiss, Samuel Weiss to Joy Weiss, two lots, $70,000.
Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Kathryn Brasher, Kevin Brasher, one lot, $318,600.
Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, attorney in fact, to Elbert Feltner, one lot, $27,469.
Estate of Margaret Haines, William Grenlich, executor, to Stephen Haines, one lot, $100,000.
Christopher Carlson, Leah Carlson, Leah Hartzell to Gilzina Westfall, James Westfall Jr., two lots, $255,000.
Sally Lanning, Scott Lanning to Catherine Lubchenko, one lot, $229,900.
Adam Fox, Katherine Fox to Laura Raskay, one lot, $149,500.
Ron Lavender to Rachael Morris, one lot, $109,900.
TTF Brown LLC, U.S. Bank N.A. to Halifax Land Company LLC, one lot, $1,017,400.
Fannie Mae a.k.a Federal National Mortgage Association, Reiner, Arnovitz, Chernek, Jeffrey Co. LPA, attorney in fact to Douglas Koble, one lot, $0.
Joshua Bowman, Michele Bowman to Samuel Deisher, Taylor Deisher, one lot, $214,500.
Cynthia Chandler, H. Charles Chandler to Christina Bergman, Michael Bergman, Douglas Weaver, Jane Weaver, one lot, $27,000.
Jamie George, Jason George to Donald Murphy II, Kellie Murphy, one lot, $244,000.
Dianna Schieltz, Jerry Schieltz to Nathaniel Shigley, one lot, $87,000.
Agnes Frazier to Paula Frazier, one lot, $0.
PIQUA
Bonnie Asher, David Asher to Terry Stamper, one lot, $53,000.
Thomas Hatcher to Danielle Hatcher, one lot, $0.
Diana McCullough to Federal National Mortgage Association, one lot, $0.
Fred Scott to Lois Scott, two lots, $0.
Denise Reece, attorney in fact, Paul Reece to Shawn Stepp II, one lot, $11,500.
Martha Bowerman to Irrevocable Trust Agreement of Martha Bowerman, Richard Bowerman, trustee, one lot, $0.
James Bradley, Sandra Bradley to James Bradley, Sandra Bradley, one lot, $0.
Barbara Lemmer, Dorothy Minnich, William Minnich to Paleje North Holdings LLC, one lot, $50,000.
Ann Johnson, Duane Johnson, Ronald Johnson, Sandra Johnson to Mark Gibbs, two lots, $53,000.
Donna Hughes, Scott Hughes to Teresa Hollis, one lot, $85,000.
Be Thi Le, Vua Pham, attorney in fact, to Tasha Taylor, Tasha Wright, one lot, $66,500.
Amy Hall, Bradley Hall to Janet Tyzzer, one lot, $69,900.
Mary Friend to Doyle Karr, Gwendolyn Karr, one lot, $104,000.
Earl F. Sever Jr. Declaration of Trust, Earl Sever III, successor trustee to Earl F. Sever III, trustee, Sever Family Trust 2016, Nancy Sever, trustee, $0.
Nancy Sever to Earl Sever III, trustee, Nancy Sever, trustee, Sever Family Trust, one lot, $0.
Earl Sever III, Nancy Sever to Earl Sever III, trustee, Nancy Sever, trustee, Sever Family Trust 2016, one lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Arlene Rasor, Patricia Wood, attorney in fact to Lori Royer, Timothy Royer, one lot, $135,000.
Jacob Rank, Sydney Rank to Brandi Kohlhorst, two lots, $51,500.
COVINGTON
Angela Marion, Michael Marion to Casey Curtis, John Wood Jr., two lots, $122,000.
Mark Iddings, Tammy Iddings to Jesse Reynolds, one lot, $131,000.
TIPP CITY
Joyce White to Jeremy Tomb, one lot, $200,000.
Estate of David Nave to Darrell Nave, Marcus Nave, one lot, $0.
Jerry Fogt, Marilyn Fogt to Tradan Properties, one lot, $0.
Jerry Fogt-co-trustee, Jerry Fogt Revocable Living Trust, Marilyn Fogt, co-trustee, Marilyn Fogt Revocable Living Trust to Tradan Properties LLC, one lot, $137,500.
Barbara Shomper, Matthew Shomper to Krista Folkerth, Matthew Folkerth, one lot, $264,000.
Mark Bessler, Teresa Bessler to Viktoria Peck, one lot, $234,900.
WEST MILTON
Paj Enterprises LLC to Stacy Dodge, one lot, $86,000.
Charlotte Menker, Robert Menker to West Milton DOHP LLC, one lot, $300,000.
Connie Walls Revocable Living Trust, Connie Walls, trustee, to Joni Miller, Dustin White, one lot, $80,000.
Constance Post to Kevin McGlinch, Theresa McGlinch, one lot, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Inverness Group Inc. to Akhmad Gulaiyev, two lots, $292,900.
Inverness Group Inc. to Mervyn Seivwright, Stephanie Seivwright, two lots, $242,800.
Villas at Benchrock LLC to James Iams, Terrie Iams, one lot, $225,000.
NVR Inc. to Kamil Aydinov, two lots, $331,200.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC, Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Brian Shoup, Heather Shoup, two lots, $292,800.
Estate of Betty Jean Mougey, Randall Mougey, executor, to Gregory Adkins, Luann Adkins, one lot, $154,000.
Jessica James, Michael James to J. Brian Gifford, two lots, $148,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $44,600.
NVR Inc. to Ilyas Tkhilov, Nigora Tkhilova, two lots, $309,400.
BETHEL TWP.
Elizabeth Taylor, trustee, Johnny Taylor, trustee, Taylor Family Trust to Glen Lange, one lot, $139,500.
Barbara Bailey to Barbara Bailey, co-trustee, Barbara Bailey Revocable Trust, 20.5 acres, 6.76 acres, $0.
BROWN TWP.
Estate of Teresa Maxon to Penny Maxson, one lot, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Sally Adams, Timothy Adams to David Mouser, Lynn Mouser, one lot, $206,000.
Estate of Doris High, Richard Sofia to Rick Sophia, one lot, $0.
Gary Evans, Wanda Evans to Gary Evans Trust, one lot, $0.
Janice Buckalew, Jeffrey Buckalew, Kara Buckalew, Michael Buckalew, Richard Buckalew, Susan Buckalew to Troy Apostolic Temple, 0.712 acres, $125,000.
Strein LLC to Amanda Sloan, Brian Sloan, one lot, $245,000.
Caliber Real Estate Services LLC, attorney in fact, LSF8 Master Participation Trust, U.S> Bank Trust, N.A., trustee to Keara Strayer, Scott Strayer, 1.96 acres, $100,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Jill Sotzing, Michael Sotzing to Jill Sotzing, Michael Sotzing, 1.5 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
James Walters, Shelley Walters to Angela Marion, one lot, $133,500.
NEWBERRY TWP.
3 Gen D LLC to David Conover, Sarah Conover, 16.838 acres, $180,000.
MONROE TWP.
Judy Kiger, Larry Kiger to George Mills, Tara Mills, one lot, $248,000.
Daniel Rimkus Trust to Kevin Mader, Traci Mader, one lot, $138,000.
Carolyn Dorsey, William Dorsey to Linda Coffman, 2.0 acres, $109,900.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Alta McDonald, Elizabeth Polhamus, attorney in fact, to Jayson Mumaw, one lot, $8,900.
Bryan Denniston, Cynthia Denniston to Michele Eustache, one lot, $230,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Toni Caruso to Joseph Hartzell, $813,600.
Margie Smith, William Smith to Bryan Ingels, 3.0995, $285,000.
UNION TWP.
Sheryl Johnson, Jerry Kussman, Karin Kussman, Dolores Secrest, Edmund Secrest Jr., John Secrest, Kathryn Secrest to Daniel Fryman, 1 acre, $14,500.
Della Booher, Della Walden to Anthony Booher, one lot, $0.
Nicholas Hildebran, Susan Hildebran to Nicholas Hildebran, Susan Hildebran, 0.850 acres, $0.
JG Investments Inc. to Clarence Brown, Sharrie Brown, 2.778 acres, $56,000.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU