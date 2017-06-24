Marriage licenses

Jessica Lynn Browning, 32, of 604 W. Market Street, Troy to William Joseph Stiltner, 27, of same address.

Kaylee Michelle Buck, 24, of 160 Windmere Drive, Troy to Casey David Ferralli, 27, of 7671 Tortunga Drive, Dayton.

Jonah Michael Maisonneuve, 27, of 1312 Rudy Drive, Troy to Danielle Marie Nagle, 29, of same address.

Brian Anthony Brandenburg, 44, of 7825 Newbury Road, Tipp City to Kimberly Ann Saylor, 37, of same address.

Dena Sanchez Leon, 35, of 717 S. Clay Street, Troy to Keante Lee Burns, 39, of same address.

Denelle Lynne Davis, 50, of 6410 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua to Dwaine Edward Grube, 68, of same address.

Brooke Lee-Ann Schneeman, 21, of 5645 State Route 36, Fletcher to William David Moore, 26, of same address.

Jonathan Albert Barrigner, 31, of 1613 Nicklin Avenue, Piqua to Jasmine Coty Vondenhuevel, 32, of same address.

Matthew Michael Wellbaum, 35, of 1017 South Street, Piqua to Emma Christine Rennels, 32, of same address.

Kristy Lynn Brown, 23, of 1457 Skylark Drive, Troy to Nicholas Lee Kremer, 26, of same address.

Lisa Ann Mays-Rudasill, 51, of 1113 Windsor Crossing Lane, Tipp City to William LaRue Hamilton, 52, of same address.

Nicole Lyne Smith, 27, of 326 N. Pearl, Covington to Christopher Lee Caplinger, 31, of same address.

Thomas Jackson Pugh, 69, of 3454 N. State Route 48, Covington to Marie Jeanette Jay, 49, of same address.

David Anthony Moore, 25, of 4833 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy to Kacy Nicole Locker, 24, of 851 Elderwood Avenue, Tipp City.

Kristin Marie McDonald, 30, of 1113 Cloverdale Drive, Troy to Clarence Wayne Nirode, 42, of same address.