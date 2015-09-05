Miami County Marriages

Jeff Scott Christian, 57, of 1905 Jillane Drive, Troy to Alice June Round, 57, of same address.

Daniel Alan Loerke, 27, of 502 Fernwood Drive, Troy to Hanna Elizabeth Sorg, 26, of 1525 Fox Run, Troy.

Westley Jay Cavanaugh, 28, of 418 Harrison Street, Piqua to Chasity Danielle Swank, 25, of same address.

Kathryn Marie Henderson, 23, of 1506 Amesbury Court, Piqua to Jessie Levi Bowman, 23, of same address.

Mauricio Herrera-Cambron, 35, of 209 Rolling Acres Drive, Tipp City to Loretta Ann Green, 43, of same address.

Samuel William Bergman, 25, of 8380 E. New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle to Kelsey Paige Wintrow, 24, of 7480 E. LeFevre Road, Casstown.

Kelly Ann Howard, 24, of 4141 S. Dayton-Brandt Road, New Carlisle to Eric Michael Cheatwood, 24, of same address.

Ryan David Brown, 26, of 207 Southview Lane, West Milton to Jordan Rae Stager, 24, of 3498 Piqua-Troy Road, Troy.

Steven Brent Fetters, 52, of 4263 Wright Road, Laura to Vicky Lyn Krug, 50, of 6555 Brookville Salem Road, Brookville.

Samantha Nichole Mangen, 34, of 724 S. Main Street, Piqua to Anthony Cordell Dowell, 37, of same address.

Margarete Elise Hull, 23, of 11207 State Route 571, Laura to Jesse Adam Klepinger, 31, of same address.

Timothy Grant Hutton, 24, of 6535 Troy Sidney Road, Piqua to Samantha Renee Ferguson, 25, of 125 Bevonne Court Apt. C, West Milton.

Yi Ting Ren, 51, of 2311 Girard Lane W., Troy to Chun-Chin Tseng, 40, of same address.

Pamela Sue Burton, 48, of 214 E. Greene, Piqua to Oliver Lowell Gregory, 39, of same address.

Kaci Airin Wright, 23, of 510 Sherwood Drive, Piqua to Micheal Eugene King, 24, of same address.

Austin Trey Yingst, 23, of 1026 Walker Street, Troy to Sierra Dawn Branscum, 20, of same address.

Jo Ann Welsh, 63, of 325 Poplar Street, Brookville to James Conrad Higgins, 65, of 3636 Calumet Road, Ludlow Falls.

Amy Ruth DeCamp, 50, of 576 Tallow Tree Way, Tipp City to Linda Diane Adams, 57, of same address.

Ciara Diana Rhoads, 24, of 711 S. Jay Street, WEst Milton to Chad Anthony Pierce, 25, of same address.

Mary Ann Bedrick, 45, of 2541 Greenside Drive Beavercreek to Edward Ralph Potter II, 48, of 714 W. Ash Street, Piqua.

Carla Ann Kemplin, 43, of 265 W. Dakota Street, Troy to Casey Lee Martin, 41, of same address.