Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 15

Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Repeat: Observed water dripping from ceiling towards the back of the store in front of packaged soda. Once the leak has been fixed, ceiling tile must be replaced. Repeat: Observed that the cement base and grout underneath the broken tiles throughout facility are gone/in complete disrepair and need to be fixed. Repeat: Observed broken tiles throughout store that need to be fixed.

Nov. 16

Donna’s Diner, 1469 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat Observation: Observed ice accumulation in the walk-in freezer where ice cream was being stored.

Outback Steakhouse, 1801 Towne Park, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 17

Purebred Coffee Co., 110 E. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed cups of sugar out for customer use that was not properly covered to protect against contamination. Critical: Observed working container of chemicals that was not properly labeled, corrected during inspection. Person-In-Charge labeled the container during inspection. Ensure that thermometers are in the cold holding units and equipment.

2 Lunas, 12 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

West Milton Food Mart Inc., 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Observed that the dump sink piping was not fixed with proper clearance from the wall.

Nov. 18

Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 20

Tipp O Town, 1150 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Repeat: Cutting board in front of prep grill was stained and scoured severely. Repeat: Observed holes in wall in the storage area. Repeat: Observed that gasket on the walk-in freezer door was not sealing properly. Repeat: Observed dust on the ceiling and walls of food prep area. Repeat: Observed a build-up of food debris on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Repeat: Observed food debris on the shelving units in the walk-in freezer. Repeat: Observed grease build-up behind and underneath fryers in cook line. Repeat: Observed pots not used being stored on floor inside of storage area.

Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 21

Jimmy John’s, 1888 W. Main St., Troy — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Observed ice accumulation on condensing unit in walk-in freezer. Critical: Observed miscellaneous items being stored inside of the hand washing sinks in food prep area and by three compartment sink, corrected during inspection. Observed hand washing sink in women’s restroom that did not have proper water pressure.

K’s Hamburgers, 117 E. Main St., Troy — Critical: In multiple reach-in coolers and freezers, containers of food were observed uncovered. At the time of inspection, tomatoes were observed being cut without washing. The establishment is without a prep sink. At the time of inspection, the establishment was observed with only a one compartment sink. Repeat: Door gaskets on multiple reach-in coolers and freezers were observed in disrepair. Repeat: At the time of inspection, the final rinse cycle of the hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed inadequate. Critical: The bottom surfaces of the reach-in freezers and coolers, the shelving units inside the reach-in coolers and the vegetable and deli slicer were observed with food debris and grease build-up. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up: the back storage area shelving units, the HVAC support and unit above the prep table and hamburger bun/bread cart. Single-serve and multi-use utensils (eating and cooking/serving) were observed being stored in containers and drawers with food debris build-up. Throughout the kitchen, multiple pans, plates and bowls were observed not covered or inverted. At the time of inspection, the establishment was observed without a mop sink. A fly strip was observed above the prep area of the ice machine. At the time of inspection and throughout the kitchen, personal items were observed being stored. At the time of inspection in the back storage area, unnecessary items were observed being stored. Critical: In the dirty dish area, chemical working containers were observed without common names and being stored above clean and drying food contact surfaces.

From Piqua Health Department reports

Nov. 22

Charles Caserta Restaurant, 331 S. Roosevelt, Piqua. The hood and the walls in kitchen need to be cleaned.

Little Caesars, 646 W. Water St., Piqua. Observed bulk food containers without labels. All food products that are not in their original container must be labeled unless unmistakable to prevent misuse. The pizza cutter and tongs are only being cleaned at the end of the day. These in use items must be washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours of use. The following items need to be cleaned: walk in, container with clean utensils, clean utensils, floor, walls and ceiling. The trash can was overflowing. Empty more often.

Nov. 27

Comfort Inn, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. Provide a thermometer for the refrigerator in the kitchen so its temperature can be monitored. Remember a Level 2 food safety class is required for at least one person with management responsibility per facility.

Hickory Farms, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Nov. 29

Heartland of Piqua, 275 Kienle Drive, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Washington Primary, 800 N. Sunset, Piqua. Observed food employee handle ready to eat foods without gloves. Bare hand contact is not permitted with ready to eat food.

Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., Piqua. Provide indicating thermometer or maximum registering thermometer to check the temperature of dish machine.

Piqua Manor 2, 1840 W. High St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Nov. 30

Piqua High School, 17 Tomahawk Trail, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Taco Bell, 1429 Covington Ave., Piqua. Observed food utensils and containers that need to be cleaned. Make sure food equipment is thoroughly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Provide paper towels at back hand sink so hands can be washed as needed. Corrected.