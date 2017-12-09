Real Estate Tranactions

TROY

Cindy Farley to N. Sue Brown, Raymond Brown, one lot, $259,500.

Solutions for Manufacturing to Nancy Scofield, one lot, $105,900.

Christopher Jones, Erin Reinke to Alexandria Keller, Shawn Keller, one lot, $226,500.

LS Reddy Properties LLC to PBMM Properties two part lots, $0.

Halifax Land Company to Julie Heckman,Todd Heckman, one lot, $99,900.

Halifax Land Company to Janell Register, Kevin Register, one lot, $149,000.

Halifax Land Company to Janell Register, Kevin Register, one lot, $1,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Michael Osborne,one lot $39,000.

Deborah Kershner, Steve Kershner to Kershner Properties LLC, a part lot, $0.

Eric Jackson, Kansas Jackson, Kansas Wiesendanger to VSF Developments Ltd., one lot, $50,000.

Dan Burns, Nicole Burns to Dan Burns, Nicole Burns, $0.

NVR Inc. to Philip Knox, Suzanne Knox, one lot, $316,800.

Brian Pricer, Laura Pricer, Laura Terry to Matthew Wintrow, one lot, $89,000.

Cynthia Carusone, Geno Carusone to Carl Picker Jr., Karen Picker, one lot, $230,100.

Eric Henry, Vicky Knisley Henry to Vicky Henry Knisley, one lot, $0.

Dipak, Dipti to Dipak, co-trustee, Dipti Shah, Shah Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Surya Properties LLC to Celene Properties, one lot, $0.

Katie Guillozet to Ruth Aldridge, trustee, Walter and Ruth Aldridge Living Trust, one lot, $179,700.

Catherine Lucas, Jesse Lucas to Jessica Campbell, one lot, $111,500.

Amy McCool, Michael McCool, Amy Minnich to Braydee Sloan, a part, lot, $67,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Charles Lovejoy to Steven Drake, one lot, $33,700.

Bradley Knisley, Laura Knisley to Brianna Burt, Jacob Burt, one lot, $163,000.

Carol Sutherly, William Sutherly to Christopher Tamplin, one lot, $89,900.

PIQUA

Cornerstone Construction of Miami County to Elisha Price, Josie Price, one lot, $235,000.

American Land Investments Ltd. to Bobby McCullough Sr., Elsie McCullough, a part lot, $99,900.

Nicole Preston to Gary Gates, one lot, $179,500.

Dayton Power and Light Company to City of Piqua, a part lot, $0.

Estate of David Poling, Linda Poling to Jeffrey Grimes, one lot, one part lot, $29,500.

Kyle Fincel, Leslie Fincel to Paul Wharton, a part, $33,000.

Carol Parete, Jesse Parete Jr. to Douglas Finley, Tammy Finley, three lots, $115,000.

Judith Williams, Larry Williams to Melissa Williams, one lot, $0.

Anthony Bayman, Nicole Bayman, Julie harker to City of Piqua, one lot, $0.

Jane Pitcock, Michael Pitcock to Jane Pitcock, Michael Pitcock, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Alfred Hitchcock, attorney in fact to Major Mays, Lucille Mays, two lots, $0.

Elizabeth Perry, Wayne Perry to Beverly Sherman, Larry Sherman, one lot, $135,000.

TIPP CITY

Steven Sorg to David Sorg, Richard Sorg, one lot, $0.

Brittany Mathias, Jacob Mathias to Elizabeth Studebaker, one lot, $150,000.

Gateway Center Development Ltd. to Cincinnati Capital Partners 270 LLC, one lot, $225,000.

John Weaver, Tamara Weaver to Christina Elrich, Kenneth Elrich, one lot, $349,000.

James Heatherly, JoEllen Heatherly, Marguerite Spano, Samuel Spano to Thomas McGarity, one lot, $63,900.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC , Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $37,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC , Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,400.

NVR Inc. to Karen Vanco, Marc Vanco, two lots, $259,700.

NIVR Inc. to Holly Matlock, Kyle Matlock, two lots, $256,100.

NVR Inc. to Cheryl Kilpatrick, Jimmie Kilpatrick, two lots, $268,200.

NVR Inc. to Makhsut Shakirov, two lots, $248,800.

Inverness Group Inc. to Khamit Gusainov, Firuza Iliyazova, two lots, $294,000.

Sybille Houegnifio, Jean Paul Sewavi to Robert Goodwin, Jenny McWhorter, two lots, $217,000.

David Durick, Kelina Durick, Cheryl Hussong, David Hussong to Jeremy Getter, Mary Getter, one lot, $223,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,400.

LUDLOW FALLS

James Brinkman, Tabatha Brinkman to Philip Oiler, two lots, $89,000.

WEST MILTON

Behrens Properties LLC, Mary Lee Webster to Angela Dalton, Patrick Dalton, one lot, $132,000.

Joel Bearss, Patricia Bearss to Allison Gordon, a part lot, $103,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Ashley Hildreth, Collin Hildreth to Amanda Truman, Mark Truman, 1.020 acres, $202,000.

Judith Chapski, Rudolph Chapski to Judith Chapski, trustee, Chapski Family Trust, 5.03 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Leann Bradley, Terri Oaks to Leann Bradley, Terri Oaks, 0.52 acres, 0.047 acres, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Douglas Rectenwald, Flora Rectenwald to Hora Rectenwald Family Revocable Living Trust, 33.315 acres, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Krystal Taylor, Sean Taylor to Krystal Taylor, Sean Taylor, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Betty Hinton, Brian Hinton, Joe Hinton, Kristi Hinton to Duane Lillicrap, Rhonda Lyle, 5.112 acres, $29,000.

Alisha Springle, Joel Springle to Keith Paul, Kelsey Paul, three part lots, $120,000.

MONROE TWP.

Christina Elirch, Kenneth Elirich Jr. to Matthew Crego, one lot, $219,900.

Jason Jones to Nicole Jones, one lot, $0.

Estate of William Sadgebury, Kristopher Sadgebury, ancillary administrator to Spayde Properties LLC, one lot, $144,000.

John Horn, Maria Horn to John Horn, Maria Horn, 5.0 acres, $0.

Jill Heffner, Steven Heffner to Cynthia Carusone, Gene Carusone, $240,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Douglas Melvin, Teresa Melvin to Michael Morgan, one lot, $145,000.

Jennifer Bauman, Joseph Bauman to Justin Achor, Amy Etherington, $171,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Lawrence Ullery, Lori Ullery to Michelle Walker, Zachary Walker, 5.010 acres, $231,000.

UNION TWP.

Belinda Cottrell, Jeffrey Cottrell to Ashley Hamby, Russell Hamby, 6.927 acres, $400,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

David Jones, Nikki Jones to Taylor Brandt, Tyler Kiefer, one lot, $162,500.

Eugene Wallace, Katherine Wallace to Eugene Wallace Katherine Wallace Revocable Trust, 0.960 acres, $0.

Abby Hemm, Jeffrey Hemm to Christopher Flinn, Elizabeth Flinn, 1.463 acres, 2.048 acres, $275,000.