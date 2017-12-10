Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 22

Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Observed wiping cloth stored in solution that had low concentrations of sanitizer. Observed that the facility did not have proper test strips during inspection. Observed ice accumulation on condensing unit inside of walk-in freezer. Observed cutting board in front of prep cooling unit that was scoured and stained. Repeat: Observed residual build-up on multiple handles through food prep area. Observed water leak coming from piping underneath three compartment sink. Observed build-up of food debris underneath shelving unit in walk-in freezer.

Nov. 27

Speedway, 4 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Critical: Observed fruit being stored in non-cleanable bowls in display area. Observed galvanized piping used to channel air on the fans in walk-in cooler. Critical, repeat: Observed food debris build-up on the top plate inside of microwave. Observed dust accumulation on shelving units above the pizza oven in back area. Observed leak coming from bottom of faucet on three compartment sink. Observed debris build-up underneath three compartment sink. Observed black residual build-up on the wall of the walk-in cooler behind condensing unit. Observed debris build-up underneath shelving units in back storage area.

Circle K, 3519 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — Observed ice accumulation coming from the condensing unit inside of the reach-in freezer. Observed gasket falling away from door leading into beer cooler. Critical: Observed food residual build-up on the walls and top plate inside of microwave. Observed dark residual build-up on the outside of ice door inside of ice shoot. Observed leak from piping underneath three compartment sink. Observed dark residual on the ceiling panels of the walk-in cooler.

Mrs. B’s Catering, 101 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Critical: Observed sauces and other RTE food items that were date marked past the seven days in fridge units that were not disposed of properly. Person-In-Charge disposed of affected food during inspection. Repeat: Observed non-commercial microwave used in facility.

Nov. 28

West Milton IGA, 1177 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Observed dented cans stored on shelving units near deli area. Person-In-Charge threw away affected cans during inspection. Critical: Observed raw shell eggs being stored above Ready-To-Eat foods in walk-in cooler. Person-In-Charge moved eggs to proper location during inspection. Repeat: Observed improper storage of damp washcloths in facility. Observed Styrofoam being used to repair hole in wall above walk-in cooler door. Observed ice accumulation coming from the back of condensing unit as well as on the condensing pipe inside of walk-in freezer. Observed fan cover on condensing unit that was falling away from unit. Observed cutting boards that were heavily scratched and stained throughout facility. Observed no coving on the wall to floor juncture underneath three compartment sink. Observed debris underneath shelving units in walk-in freezer.

Piqua Fish & Game, 9344 N. Spiker Road, Piqua — Critical, repeat: Person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Unapproved sterlite containers observed being used for food storage. Observed residential crock pot holding taco meat. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available.

F & P America, 2101 Corporate Drive, Troy — Critical: Food employee observed not washing hands prior to donning new gloves. Containers of food (Minestrone at 58 F and Pasta at 57 F prepared the night before) in the reach-in cooler adjacent to the utensil sorters were observed not properly cooled; corrected during inspection. Critical: On the salad bar, the following food items were observed holding between 47 F and 51 F: deli turkey (47 F), cut tomatoes (48 F), ranch Dressing (48 F), cut melon (50 F), cole slaw (51 F). Critical: At the time of inspection, single-serve plates of hamburgers were observed holding at 109 F; corrected during inspection. Critical: At the time of inspection, single-serve plates of sliced pizza were observed holding at 115 F; corrected during inspection. Critical: Multiple plastic lids were observed with cracks and chips. The salad bar was observed holding containers of food between 47 F and 51 F. The internal bottom surface of the cold prep cooler on the line was observed with pooling water. The reach-in cooler adjacent to the nonfunctional walk-in cooler was observed in disrepair. The hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed altered to be a chemical sanitizing ware washing machine. Critical: The shelving cart adjacent to the line hot storage unit was observed with food debris build-up. The cooking and serving utensil sorters adjacent to the reach-in cooler were observed with food debris build-up. Also, the lid storage containers (beneath the deli slicer) and miscellaneous utensil storage containers (on the shelf above the dish machine table) were also observed with food debris build-up and pooling water. In the utensil storage containers on the table adjacent to the reach-in cooler were observed with the food contact surfaces up.

Nov. 29

Grounds for Pleasure Coffeehouse, 115 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Asian Cottage, 761 W Main St., Troy — Critical: Containers of food in the walk-in and reach-in coolers along with hot holding soups and sauces adjacent to the prep cooler were observed without coverings. Critical: At the time of inspection, the same bowl was observed being used to handle raw chicken and raw intact beef and shrimp. Wet wiping cloths were observed being stored on food prep and cooking surfaces. Critical: One medium sized container of General Tso’s chicken was observed being held at room temperature (55 F); corrected during inspection. Critical, repeat: Containers of food in the walk-in cooler were observed without date markings. To store dry goods and ingredients, storage totes were observed being used. Non-commercial microwave was observed on the prep table for use. The commercial chest freezer behind the prep cooler was observed with a lid in disrepair. Single-use food containers were observed being used to store other food items. Critical: The cooked white rice dispensing bowl being stored on the prep table was observed with food debris build-up and PIC stated the dispensing bowl is only cleaned daily. The prep sink fixture was observed in disrepair causing hot water unable to be run.

Inspections from the Piqua Health Department:

Dec. 1

Buppo Uno Pizzeria, 414 W. Water St., Piqua Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Dec. 4

KFC No. 3, 1251 E. Ash St., Piqua — Observed containers of slaw in the walk-in without date. All ready-to-eat TLS foods must be marked with date opened or made. Discard after 7 days.

The following items need to be cleaned: upright warmer, warming drawer, hood, shelf by mixer, walk-in coolers, rack in chicken walk-in, ready-to-use pans by three-compartment sink.

Piqua Central Intermediate, 807 Nicklin Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

True North No. 715, 600 Spring St., Piqua — Provide thermometer for the island refrigeration system so the temperature can be monitored.

Section of wall board is missing from behind three-compartment sink. This was supposed to have been added during construction. Repair.

Dec. 6

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1221 E. Ash St., Piqua — Observed cracked food containers/lids. Food containers should be smooth, durable and intact. Cracks provide areas for bacterial harborage.

The prep nozzle at front counter needs cleaned.