Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $56,700.
Matthew Furrow to Abram Farrier, Kimberly Farrier, $0.
James Russell Jr. to Butch Carter, a part lot, $0.
Butch Carter to Shane Carter, a part lot, $5,000.
Donnard Noffsinger, Sherry Noffsinger to Alisha Varney, Evan Varney, one lot, $178,900.
Bryce West Inc. to Sara Bowman, Jon Railsback, one lot, $84,900.
Karen Schultz, Robert Schultz to Joshua Schilling, one lot, $96,500.
George Woods, Laura Woods to Andrea Klosterman, one lot, $111,500.
Alina Whittaker, Theodore Whittaker to Holly Helmick, one lot, $126,000.
Lynette Niswonger, Robert Niswonger to Brandy Tyler, Michael Tyler, one lot, $84,900.
James Joyce, Sara Joyce to Masako Essick, one lot, $125,000.
Allyn James to Mary Fritz, Evan James, one lot, $35,000.
PIQUA
Stephanie Rhynard, James Shreve, Stephanie Shreve to Luke Kelly, a part lot, $81,700.
Derrick Mann, Maria Auzilliadora Martinez Mann to Douglas Miller Jr., one lot, $82,000.
Amy Shank, David Shank to Scott Shroyer, one lot, $79,900.
Gail Lehman, Michael Lehman, Lloyd Zwiebel Revocable Trust, Bruce Zwiebel, Gary Zwiebel, Lloyd Zwiebel Irrevocable Trust, Pamela Zweibel to James Collier, Sarah Collier, one lot, $67,000.
Cheryl Trissel, Ronald Trissel to Stephanie Supinger, one lot, $80,000.
Barbara Gehle, David Hennessey, Barbara Miller to David Hennessey, one lot, $0.
Chanda McMaken, Jonathan McMaken to Daniel Jay, Margene Jay, three part lots, two lots, $14,500.
Amanda Reaver, Matthew Reaver to Adam Knox, Jennifer Knox, one lot, $113,700.
Jonathan Brading to Mary Beth Weatherhead, a part lot, $0.
Advanced Agri-Solutions Co-Op Inc., Sunrise Cooperative to City of Piqua, a part lot, $0.
Cornerstone Construction of Miami County to All Encompass LLC, one lot, $201,400.
Mid Ohio Real Estate Investors to Nicole Preston, one lot, $107,000.
COVINGTON
Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Angela Marion, Michael Marion, one lot, $332,100.
Wanda Stacy to Chris Swisher, one lot, $89,900.
Patricia Jean Magee to Angela Bim-Merle, Robert Bim-Merle III, two lots, $128,000.
John Shell, Kimberly Shell to J and K Oakview Properties, $0.
TIPP CITY
Estate of Samuel Long to Anthony Long, Kristofer Long, Rebecca Long, one lot, $0.
Jessica Stager, Samuel Stager to Aaron Prine, one lot, $160,000.
Deborah Dungan, Michael Dungan to Kyle Corbin, Sylvia Corbin, one lot, $265,000.
Sean Brown to Arin Brown to Arin Hensley, one lot, $0.
Estate of Lucille Long to Samuel Long, one lot, $0.
PLEASANT HILL
Samuel Roth to Brian Rapp, Danita Rapp, a part lot, $46,500.
HUBER HEIGHTS
John Lewis, Sherry Lewis to Barbara Schacht, John Schacht, two lots, $173,500.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.
NVR Inc. to Mark Bowron, Maxine Bowron, two lots, $273,300.
POTSDAM
Courtney Polhamus, Courtney Rentz, Nathan Rentz to Courtney Polhamus, two lots, $0.
WEST MILTON
Phyllis Davis to Village of West Milton, three part lots, $0.
MTGLQ Investors LP to Evan Brumbaugh, a part lot, $23,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Estate of Midas Whitley, Lonnie Whitley, co-executor, Michael Whitley, co-executor to James Davis III, Susan Davis, $255,500.
Tani Fox to Benjamin Fox, $0.
Herbert Fox, to Tani Fox, 0.2243 acres, $0.
Jeannine Friend, Wilbur Friend to JFF Investments, 2.933 acres, $0.
Betty Jane Cain, Charles Cain to Cain Family Preservation Trust to Kimberly Williams, trustee, $0.
Sandra Nawman, Thomas Nawman to Benjamin Schwekhardt, Jodi Ann Schwekhardt, one lot, $290,000.
BROWN TWP.
Dennis Donnelly, Ellen Donnelly, James McMaken, Kathy McMaken to Elizabeth Paulus, 0.868 acres, $64,900.
CONCORD TWP.
Richard Ullmer, Toni Ullmer to Jean Todd, one lot, $205,000.
Jenny Lenhard, Timothy Sharpe to Bonnie Weyrauch, Skip Weyrauch, one lot, $301,900.
Douglas Zimmer, Mary Beth Zimmer to Sydney Hall, one lot, $230,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Angela Phyillaier, Darcy Phyillaier to Taylor Paulus, $114,000.
JL Thompson Trust, Lucille Thompson, trustee to Benjamin Crumrine, Brandi Crumrine, 9.8683 acres, $71,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Philip Macy, Tonda Macy to Philip Mark Macy and Tonda M. Macy Revocable Living Trust, 5.690 acres, $0.
William Comer, surviving trustee, Comer Family Revocable Living Trust to Melissa Comer, Zachary Comer, 2.323 acres, $164,500.
MONROE TWP.
Fredrik Anderson Trust, Jennifer Lowry, successor trustee, to Isaac Buehler, one lot, $257,000.
Del Gambrel to Deborah Gambrel, $0.
Dewey Buck, trustee, Nadeen Buck Irrevocable Trust to Pamela Gray, Terry Gray, one lot, $160,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Carrie Hollinger, Jared Hollinger to Alysha Miller, Frank Strayer, 0.910 acres, $164,900.
John Shell, Kimberly Shell to John and Kimberly Shell Revocable Trust, John Shell, trustee, Kimberly Shell, trustee, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Kathleen Renner to Jeremiah Davis, 2.948 acres, $36,900.
UNION TWP.
First National Acceptance Company to Molly Rentals, $180,000.
L.H. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Cindy Smith, trustee, to Mary E. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Cindy Smith, trustee, $0.
Jonathan Hogan, Melissa Hogan to Darin West, Kayleen West, 2.0 acres, $172,500.
Eugene Hagemeyer, Kathy Hagemeyer to Eugene Hagemeyer, Kathy Hagemeyer, 0.143 acres, $0.
WASHINGTON TWP.
James Schaefer, Pamela Schaefer to Logan Neargarder, Sara Neargarder, 1.268 acres, $151,000.
Karen Hostetter, Larry Hostetter to Michael Havenar, 2.2024 acres, $160,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1.179 acres, $0.