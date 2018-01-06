Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
NVR Inc. to Derrick Brummel, Karla Brummel, one lot, $345,500.
Richard Graef Revocable Living Trust, National Advisors Trust Company, Turnstone Private Trust to Wilfred Severt Jr., one lot, $115,000.
Donald Bark, Robin Bark to Kristy Inoa, Paul Inoa, one lot, $218,000.
Betty Newnam to Lois Russell, one lot, $0.
George Bradley, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Fifth Third Bank, one lot, $60,000.
Norman Long, Robert Long to Jordan Romerger, Rebekah Romberger, one lot, $19,000.
David Zirkle, Mary Zirkle to Michael Dilworth, Phillip Dilworth, Steven Dilworth, one lot, $19,000.
Scott Investments of Troy, LLC to Melissa Tucker, one lot, $237,200.
Clara Blizman, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Clara Popp to Federal National Mortgage Association, one lot, $0.
David N. Smith Self-Declaration of Trust, Geraldine Smith, trustee to Geraldine Smith, three part lots, $0.
PIQUA
Estate of Janet Teach to Connie McKenzie, one lot, $0.
Northwood Group Inc., Swift Run LLC to Gregory Stephens Declarations of Trust, Gregory Stephens, two lots, $1,117,400.
Fifth Third Bank of Western Ohio, trustee, Samuel Jackson Jr. Revocable Living Trust to Gregory Stephens Declaration of Trust, $1,117,400.
Robert Harms to Bruce Harms, Gregory Harms, Terry Hess, trustee, one lot, $0.
Janelle Baker, Timothy Baker to Park Ridge Apartments LLC, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Suzette Curtner to MTGLQ Investors LP, one lot, $50,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Milton Victor, Brett Victor, possible heir, to Janet Christy, Thomas Christy, one lot, $51,300.
Martha Cox Guenther to Matthew Hicks, Melissa Hicks, one lot, $120,000.
Brent Wooddell to Jacquie Willman, one lot, $62,000.
BH Real Property to Jeffery Albaugh, Marilyn Albaugh, one lot, $99,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, attorney in fact, Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., to JP Homes Inc., one lot, a part lot, $22,500.
Clydecorleira LLC to Katelynn Paul, one lot, $90,000.
Christine Gillette, Christine Potts to Mark Potts, one lot, $0.
TIPP CITY
Karen Krackman to Craig Brackman, one lot, $0.
Frank Moloney, Susan Moloney to Scott Moloney, trustee, Shelley Vair Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $140,000.
Gregory Enslen, Samantha Enslen to Enslen Holdings, one lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Diane Jones, Garth Jones to Joel Dapore, one lot, $74,400.
CASSTOWN
Rene Millhouse, Thomas Millhouse to Douglas McCall, Kylie McCall, one lot, $94,500.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Rakhila Ibragim, Ravshan Ibragim, two lots, $235,300.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.
NVR Inc to Jamie Lauber, Matthew Lauber, two lots, $241,300.
PLEASANT HILL
Rita Dumaine, attorney in fact, Anna Focht to Frank Focht II, a part lot, $0.
Jeffrey Whiting, Linda Whiting to Cindy Kenworthy, Frederick, two part lots, $72,500.
WEST MILTON
Orville Smith to Amelia Davis, James Davis, one lot, $127,500.
Tisa Ellis, Tisa Wolf to Alina Whittaker, Theodore Whittaker, one lot, $115,000.
BETHEL TWP.
New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1.0 acre, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Rachel Boone, Trent Boone to Rachel Boone, 1.503 acres, $0.
Erin Burns, Nathan Burns to Julie Compliment, Timothy Larger, $175,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Kristen Herder, Matt Herder to Chris Carrington, Julie Knott, 13.309 acres, $589,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Robert Miller, Valerie Miller to Dustin Cathcart, Karen Cathcart, one lot, $161,000.
MONROE TWP.
Sandra Guyton survivor’s trust, Brenda Kilgore, successor trustee to Cristie Florence, Raymond Florence, one lot, $241,500.
Janelle Baker, Timothy Baker to Baker Rental Property, 1.908 acres, $0.
Olivia Hoecker to Bethany Huelsman, Douglas Huelsman, one lot, $172,500.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Betty Peeples to Phong Duy Anthony Ha, Shelley Ha, 0.877 acres, $27,500.
NEWTON TWP.
Charles Kleptz Inc. to Charles Kleptz Third Amended and Restate Trust, Arlene Kleptz, co-trustee, Thomas Kelptz, co-trustee, 158.324 acres, $0.
Bayer Development Group to Gerald Moder, Kristina Moder, $140,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Kristen Haas, M. Douglas Haas to Kristen Haas, trustee, M. Douglas Haas, Haas Trust, one lot, $0.
UNION TWP.
John Weizman to Jonathan Weizman, 0.880 acres, 2.120 acres, $0.