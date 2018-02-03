Real Esate Transactions

TROY

Scott Investments of Troy to Carrie Glover, Kevin Glover, one lot, $286,700.

Liette Realty I LLC to Harbor West Land Company, 25.071 acres, $681,500.

Amanda Wolfe, Kevin Wolfe to Aluscia Jones, Scott Jones, $133,000.

J. R. Warner Co. Ltd. to Lucas Nimer, Tyler Nimer, one lot, $126,900.

DH Investments LLC to Abby Steinke, one lot, $113,000.

Miami County Home Builders Foundation to Damon Bennett, one lot, $215,000.

Kenneth Hannahan to Mary Hughes, one lot, $110,000.

Bobby Phillips, Linda Phillips to Bobby Phillips, Linda Phillips, one lot, $0.

2008 Hoosech Family Trust, Geraldine Hoosech, trustee, Joseph HOosech, trustee to 2008 Hoosech Family Trust, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Ashley Northup, Levi Northup, two lots, $383,000.

Barbara Steinman, James Steinman to Jennifer Hotchkiss, one lot, $189,900.

PIQUA

Melinda Grubbs Irrevocable Trust, Melinda Grubbs, trustee to Northern Shelby Properties LLC, one part lot, $439,000.

William Gillespie to Kristina Black. Steven Black, one lot, $116,000.

Suzann Flinn, attorney in fact, Margaret McClannan to Ashley Ransome, one lot, $80,000.

Tommy Little to Larry Courtney, two lots, $3,300.

Melissa Buroker, Melissa Felver, Melissa Little to Tommy Little, two lots, $0.

Cheryl Baugh, Dale Baugh, Patricia Stonerock, Roger Stonerock, Terry Stonerock, Martha Tymeson to Paula Peters, one lot, $80,000.

Estate of Juan Salinas, Leticia Walker, guardian to Isaias Avles, $0.

Anita Irvin, Sam Irvin Jr. to Anita Irvin, Sam Irvin Jr., one part lot, one lot, $0.

Ryan Stammen, Shanda Stammen to Steven Morgan, one lot, $85,000.

Sarah King, Stephen King II, Sarah Murray to Steven Morgan, one lot, $85,000.

Estate of Kenneth Draving to Linda Draving, a part lot, $0.

Bradley Smith, Leah Smith to Brittany Marker, Matthew Zunke, one lot, $91,000.

Brenda Payne, Darrin Payne to Judith Morton, one lot, $79,400.

TIPP CITY

Rosewood Creek LLC to Lee Wissman, Rita Wissman, one lot, $71,900.

Jeffrey Pytel, Susan Pytel to Katherine Bauer, one lot, $160,000.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

NVR Inc. to Daniel Rapking, Jordan Rapking, one lot, $324,600.

DH Investments to Amber Crumrine, one lot, $110,000.

John Jakubeck to Angela Sandlin, one lot, one part lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Jaime Wackler to Jason Wackler, a part lot, $0.

Mary Iddings, Stephen Iddings to Kimmel Ohio LLC, one lot, $42,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Lindsey Koehn, Zackary Koehn, two lots, $240,800.

Joseph McCabe to Kari McCabe, two lots, $0.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC to Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC to Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,400.

LUDLOW FALLS

Estate of Robert Reinhardt to Linda Reinhardt, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Dorothy Lucous, Jerry Lucous to Toni Willis, one lot, $0.

Evelyn Bowman to Jeff Bowman, $0.

Marilyn Tegtmeyer, co-trustee, Robert Tegtmeyer, Tegtmeyer Living Trust to Izzy Rentals LLC, a part lot, $0.

Marilyn Tegtmeyer, Robert Tegtmeyer, co-trustee, Tegtmeyer Living Trust to Izzy Rentals LLC, a part lot, $0.

Constance Sheppard, John Sheppard, attorney in fact to Samantha Hutton, Timothy Hutton, one lot, $115,900.

BETHEL TWP.

Tenna Dillon, Estate of Tenna Shanks to Brian Dillon, Clint Dillon, Cody Dillon, Wendall Shanks, Megan Smerk, 6.936 acres, $0.

Gary Cooper, Linda Cooper to Donald Miller, Lisa Miller, one lot, $200,000.

Christina Heilman, William Heilman to Christina Heilman, William Heilman, 1.154 acres, 54.906 acres, $0.

Rochelle Grieshop to James Grieshop, $0.

Servicelink NLS LLC, attorney in fact, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 5.0149 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Jack Reger to Lisa Houshel, Sam Houshel, one lot, $217,000.

Nancy Leflar, Richard Leflar to Allen Smith, Sherry Smith, one lot, $209,900.

STAUNTON TWP.

Michael Terrain, Brooke Terrain to Michael Terrain, Brooke Terrian, $0.

UNION TWP.

Tammera Countryman to Richard Hricko, Rosemary Hricko, 4.616 acres, $320,000.

Debra Vagedes to Peter Vagedes, $0.

Maxine Kochersperger to Elizabeth Eickman, Johsua Eickman, 1.686 acres, $189,900.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Estate of Margaret Morrow to Allan Morrow, $0.