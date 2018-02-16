Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 18

Fox’s Pizza Den, 19 N. Miami St., West Milton — Observed gaskets in prep cooler that was in disrepair and needs be repaired. Repeat: observed food residual on the handles of equipment throughout food facility. Repeat: observed dust build up on the shelving units in the food prep area. Repeat: observed black residual on the floor of the walk-in cooler in facility during inspection. Observed residual build-up along the base cove of the wall.

Jan. 19

36 Skate Club, 4845 W. U.S. Route 36, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dollar General, 136 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Fraternal Order of Eagles #3998, 715 E. Broadway, Covington — Critical: observed ready to eat foods stored on top of packaged raw meat, as well as meat not stored in accordance with their cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler. Observed improper storage of wiping cloths in three compartment sink in bar area. Observed plates not properly inverted in food prep area; corrected during inspection.

Jan. 22

La Fiesta Express, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — Observed employee drink on food prep table during inspection. Observed unsealed wooden box holding food equipment on shelf. Repeat: observed spices being held in non-commercial storage units. Observed no thermometer in prep cooler in front food prep area. Observed leak underneath cabinet within customer lobby area coming from piping attached to drink and ice machine. Observed equipment and food bins not properly air drying.

Frischs Restaurant, 20 Troy Town Road, Troy — Repeat: observed multiple dented cans in back storage area. Observed plastic non-handled cup stored in a container of ready-to-eat foods; corrected during inspection. Observed wiping cloths not being stored in a proper sanitizing solution. Observed that facility was using time marking for cheese and batter without proper written procedures. Critical: observed cheese being left out on the surface before grill without proper time marking. Repeat: observed dried food residual on the handle of the microwaves in food prep area and in waitress station. Observed grease build-up on the ventilation hoods above grills. Observed food bins being stacked without properly air-drying on shelf above hand washing sink. Observed bowls and plates in food prep area not properly inverted when exposed to ceiling tile; corrected. Observed low grout on the tile floor in the back food prep area. Repeat: observed debris build-up underneath shelving units in walk-in freezer, fryers and under cabinet units.

Jan. 23

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Observed dented cans in the dry storage area. Repeat: observed damp wiping cloths improperly stored during inspection. Observed personal items stored directly on packaged foods during inspection; corrected. Critical, repeat: observed ready-to-eat foods in prep cooler were not properly date marked. Observed facility using time marking procedures for egg rolls and other foods without proper procedures. Critical: observed facility improperly using time marking procedures for eggs, chicken and other foods. Observed cardboard being used as shelving bases in food prep area. Observed condensing drainage pipe from condensing unit in walk-in cooler where condensate water is draining directly into a bucket. Observed plates where food contact surface was exposed to the ceiling tiles were not properly inverted. Observed cove falling away from base wall underneath grill sections. Observed men’s restroom door that was not self closing during inspection. Observed build-up on cove base below grills.

Caven’s Meats, 7850 U.S. Route 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jan. 24

VFW Pleasant Hill, 7578 Fenner Road, Pleasant Hill — Critical: observed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed residential microwave. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed oil residual in fryer and grill area.

Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drinks on shelf above prep table was food was being prepared. Observed food bins not properly air drying in food prep area after sanitizing. Observed utensils in storage in waitress area that were not facing the same direction. Critical: observed packages of food stored directly in front of hand washing sink that prevented it from being accessible during inspection. Observed cove basing in women’s restroom that was falling away from wall and needs to be resealed.

Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed that the ingredient list in the donut case was not easily accessible for customers to use. Critical: observed seven individual containers of Gerber Good Start Gentle Formula that was past it’s date mark of Dec. 8, 2017. Repeat: observed ice accumulation from the condensing unit in the ice cream walk-in freezer. Observed kick plate for door to walk-in dairy cooler heavily damaged on corner. Observed dark residual build-up on the gasket of the door leading to walk-in dairy cooler. Repeat: observed water build-up underneath three compartment sink in bakery area. Observed broken tile along base cove inside of walk-in deli cooler where water is collecting. Observed debris build-up underneath shelving units in dairy walk-in cooler. Observed debris build-up underneath shelving units in walk-in freezer shared by deli and bakery. Observed black residual on the tile floor throughout back storage area as well as the floor in the walk-in freezer. Observed dead pests in donut case during inspection.

West Milton Food Mart, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: at the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual trained in level two food safety. Critical: two 6 oz containers of Hunt’s Pizza Parmesan Cheese and Spices were observed open and being stored at room temperature; corrected. Critical, repeat: the pizza cutting utensils were observed with food debris and grease build-up. Critical: soda fountain nozzles were observed with syrup build-up. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: the interior surfaces of the pizza prep cooler, the exterior surfaces of the pizza prep cooler, including the door handles; the exterior of the pizza oven. Repeat: at the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual training in level 1 food safety. The three compartment sink was observed with a fixture that was unable to reach all three compartments.

El Sombrero, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Critical, repeat: in the bar ice bin, the soda gun lines were observed in the ice. Critical, repeat: throughout the kitchen, utensils, lids and containers were observed with cracks, chips, and broken edges. Critical, repeat: above the prep sink, the vegetable slicers were observed with food debris build-up. Repeat: in the unfinished basement, single-serve articles were observed with the food contact surfaces facing up. Repeat: the plumbing beneath the hand washing sink adjacent to the prep sink was observed leaking water.

From Piqua City Health Department reports.

Feb. 5

Waffle House, 1232 E. Ash St., Piqua — At least one person in charge for the facility must have a level two food safety certification. Currently no one at the facility has certification. The following items need to be cleaned: metal stem thermometer, drawers by grill, food containers and utensils, walls, vegetable cutter, flood, shelving in store room and walk-in cooler. The wall is damaged near the three-compartment sink.

Bob Evan’s Farms, 999 E. Ash St., Piqua — The following items need to be cleaned: microwave interior, food utensils, warmer by grill line.