Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Donald Craig Jr., Erin Craig, John Craig, Jennifer Ostapiak, Peter Ostapiak to Kenneth Myers, one lot, $178,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to James Wick, Susan Wick, one lot, $58,900.

Hemm Properties LLC to 3HISHT Holdings LLC, two lots, $0.

Solutions Real Estate Investments to Jordan Oldham, Lisa Oldham, a part lot, $105,500.

Christine Stone, Matthew Stone to Corbin Joseph, Reva Joseph, a part lot, $72,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to John Ferringer, Sallie Ferringer, one lot, $370,000.

Erica Wilt, Kyle Wilt to Erica Wilt, one lot, $0.

Kathleen Robinson, Samuel Robinson to Samuel Robinson, one lot, $0.

Arlene Zimmerman, Robert Zimmerman to RA Zimmerman Rentals I LLC, one lot, $0.

Arlene Zimmerman, Robert Zimmerman to RA Zimmerman Rentals I LLC, one lot, $0.

Arlene Zimmerman, Robert Zimmerman to RA Zimmerman Rentals I LLC, one lot, $0.

Judith Kazmaier, Kent Kazmaier to Kristann Ott, Jerry Wages, a part lot, $249,500.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, William Powers to L&L Properties of Troy LLC, one lot, $83,700.

PIQUA

Allena Swartz to Robert Swartz III, a part lot, $0.

Kim Carroll to Nathan Carroll, trustee to Carroll Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.

ATM Investments LLC to TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins Inc., one lot, $32,500.

Citimortgage Inc., Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak to Kyra Horn, a part lot, $15,800.

Estate of Carol Gerhard, Christine Hahnel, executor to Abby Kuhlman, Bradley Kuhlman, two lots, one part lot< $160,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Angela Thornell, Mark Thornell, one lot, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Clinton Myers, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Fifth Third Bank to Brad Petry, Courtney Petry, one lot, $54,900.

PLEASANT HILL

Angela Kauffman, Jarrod Kauffman to Rosemary Saunders, a part lot, $25,000.

TIPP CITY

David Decamp Jr. to Julie Decamp, $0.

Ronald Swaney to Karen Mantia, one lot, $474,900.

Darrell Sexton, Margaret Sexton to Joshua Hartman, a part lot, $169,900.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $61,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $58,700

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.

WEST MILTON

James Johnson Revocable Living Trust, James Johnson to Bette Madewell, James Madewell, one lot, $112,800.

BETHEL TWP.

Jody Resovsky to Reyna Spears, one lot, one part lot, $105,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Joy Scheck, Michael Scheck to Katharine Groman, Kevin Royce, one lot, $235,000.

Helen Harp, Robert Harp to Michelle Workman, Richard Workman, 0.733 acres, $32,000.

Andrea Machicao to Andrea Machicao Revocable Living Trust, Carlos Machicao, trustee, one lot< $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Byron Clarkson, Carolyn Clarkston, Steven Clarkson, Katherine Kowrach, Robert Kowrach to Byron Clarkson, Carolyn, $57,400.

Tamara Hamiel, William Hamiel, Barbara Hedges, Stephen Hedges, James Kidder, Pamela Jo Kidder to James Kidder, Pamela Kidder, $78,000.

MONROE TWP.

Buddy Oiler, Darlene Oiler to Buddy Oiler, Darlene Oiler, one lot, $0.

Kathy Rickert, Shawn Rickert, attorney in fact to Paul Lee, $260,000.

Barbara Trick, Herman Trick Jr. to Diana Howley, 0.976 acres, $170,000.

Lucinda Elser, Norman Elser to Dean Bryson, Megan Bryson, one lot, $260,000.

Estate of Barbara Oaks to Kathleen Warner, Maggie Washburn, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Bryant Apple to Kyra Horn, 2.059 acres, $30,000.

Karen Kuntz, Michael Kuntz to Michael Kuntz Trust, Michael Kuntz, trustee, 68.853 acres, 63.555 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Carl and Dolores Bucholtz Trust, Nick Bucholtz, successor trustee to Diana Bucholtz, Nick Bucholtz, $89,600.

Karen Kuntz, Michael Kuntz to Michael Kuntz Trust, Michael Kuntz, trustee, 5.893 acres, 34.647 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Bryan Parke to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, 0.282 acres, $53,400.

UNION TWP.

Beth Brandeberry, Steven Brandeberry to Beth Brandeberry, Steven Brandeberry, 0.890 acres, $0.

Clinton Reichard to Don and Judy Reichard Family Trust, Don Reichard, trustee, Judy Reichard, trustee, two lots, $0.

Erna Robinett to Edward Robinett, Mellessa Robinett, 10.001 acres, $0.

Sharon Yoakum, trustee, Yoakum Family Trust to Donald Boyd, Shirley Boyd, 0.50 acres, $11,500.