Police reports

Feb. 15

JUVENILE ISSUE: An officer was called to the Troy High School stadium in reference to a student with a marijuana pipe. Upon arrival and further search a lighter and cigar was found. The student will be charged with paraphernalia and tobacco possession.

COMPLAINT: An officer was dispatched to 580 Staunton Commons in reference to a suspicious complaint. Subjects were located and citations were issued for possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol.

OVI: Officers were dispatched to a suspicious priority call for a vehicle possible stuck on the railroad tracks. Officers arrived and found a vehicle stuck on the tracks and determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and charged with OVI, OVI over .080 percent, reasonable control and possession of marijuana. The driver was released to a sober friend.

Feb. 16

PUBLIC INTOX: An officer responded to Walmart in reference to an unresponsive male who was passed out in the store. The male was found to be highly intoxicated. The male was transported to UVMC by Troy medics. The male was cited for disorderly conduct and opened container of alcohol in a public place.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: An officer responded to the Troy Police Department for a report of a criminal damage that occurred at the Lion and Lamb Yarn Boutique on the Public Square. One juvenile male was charged with criminal damaging and two juvenile females were charged with unruly juvenile.

Feb. 18

OVI: An officer was dispatched to McDonalds on a report of a possible drunk driver going through the driver through. Suspect vehicle was found and stopped and the driver was arrested for OVI.

DOG ISSUE: Report of a street obstruction and animal problem. A dog was found abandoned. A male was charged with abandoning animals and littering.

Feb. 19

TRAFFIC STOP: A traffic stop was initiated in the area of South Dorset Road and Mckaig Avenue for a driver side low beam being out. After further investigation, medication was located not belonging to anyone in the vehicle. The owner of the medication will be contacted.

Feb. 20

WARRANT: Male with an active warrant was observed outside. He was detained until the warrant was confirmed then transported and given to Champaign County Sheriff’s Department.

Feb. 21

DRUG ISSUE: Possible drug activity reported at the Royal Inn. An officer issued a summons.

THEFT: A report of theft was taken at Kohl’s.

Feb. 22

SCHOOL ISSUE: An unverified threat, spoken at Troy High School, was investigated and determined that it was most likely a hoax and no danger was present.

THEFT: An officer investigated a report of a back pack stolen at F & P. An employee stole the back pack and was charged.

911 HANG UP: An officer responded to the 1300 block of Imperial Court following a hang up call. A male was transported to the hospital by Troy medics.

Feb. 25

SCHOOL ISSUE: Troy Junior High Principal David Dilbone reported receiving information from a teacher about a possible threat.

Feb. 26

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident reported threatening writing under the North Market Street Bridge.

Feb. 27

ASSAULT: An assault was reported in the 400 block of South Market Street. A suspect was charge with assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A sick raccoon was reported in the area of 500 block of Shaftsbury Road. An officer disposed of the animal.

FOUND PROPERTY: A worker reportedly found a hand gun in a field in the area of Piqua-Troy and Troy-Urbana Road. The gun was determined to be an Air Soft gun and was place into property.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 500 block of Staunton Commons.

THEFT: A theft report was filed against a female subject at Kohl’s. A male subject was arrested on a warrant.

Feb. 28

THEFT: Theft reported at Walmart. Suspect charged with theft.

OVI: An officer investigated a report of a driver of a car passed out behind the wheel on northbound South Plum Street at West Main Street. He was roused and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending urine test results.