Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Ashley Brown, Travis Brown to Leslie Mitchell, Micah Mitchell, one lot, $214,900.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Natalie Nguyen, Harold Vian, $535,000.
May Nino, Munir Nino to Seven Star Properties LLC, one lot, $120,000.
Scott Investments of Troy to Dana Cheung, Tony Lim, two lots, $269,000.
Scott Investments of Troy to Jonathan Bade, Lindsey Bade, one lot, $499,900.
Hoa Thanh Duong, Linh My Truong to Gregory Eyink, one lot, $169,500.
Katherine Adams, Steven Adams to Katherine Adams, Steven Adams, one lot, $0.
Jonathan Bade, Lindsey Bade to Keystone Homes in Troy, Scott Investments of Troy, one lot, $292,900.
Water Street Investments Ltd. to Four Sons Development LLC, a part lot, $90,000.
Clyde Julian, Linda Julian to S & K Property Group, one lot, one part lot, $10,000.
Holdon Lingrell, Kimberly Osborne to Ashley Edgerly, one lot, $96,900.
PIQUA
Barbara Caserta to Michael Mayor, Allysshia Wise, Jody Wise, Randall Wise, apart lot, $74,900.
R. Damian Bumgarner to Damian Bumgarner Trust, $0.
Roxana Chesser, Adrienne Riesenbeck, Benjamin Riesenbeck, Jessica Riesenbeck, Thad Riesenbeck, James Slover, Jane Slover to Keith Kerentsew, Kerri Kerentsew, one lot, $65,000.
Reva Holtvogt, William Holtvogt Jr. to Colleen Miller, Thomas Miller, one ot, $120,000.
Roland Sourmail to Christopher Linville, a part lot, $20,000.
Sharron Hanes to Dana Paldino, one lot, $0.
Matthew Thompson, Virginia Thompson to Cassidy Haney, two lots, $54,900.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to U.S. Bank N.A., two lots, $0.
Estate of Audrey Sword to Sandra Cox, Joanna Marrs, one lot, $0.
Michael Cox, Sandra Cox, Jeffery Marrs, Joanna Marrs to Jeffery Marrs, Joanna Marrs, one lot, $0.
Ronald Miller, Tina Miller to Thomas Fay, two part lots, $100,000.
James Meyers, Ruth Ann Meyers to Jacinta Helton, one lot, one part lot, $25,900.
Jessica Hedger, Kisle Hedger to Travis Adkins, one lot, $89,900.
Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, attorney in fact, Salamon Home Equity Loan Trust, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., successor, Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A., to Mary Spruance, one lot, $9,000.
Jeffery Marrs, Joanna Marrs to Alice Marrs, Brett Marrs, one lot, $145,000.
TIPP CITY
Michelle Turner to Patrick Turner, one lot, $50,000.
Jon Cimnillo, Linda Cimnillo, Andrew White, attorney in fact, to Jonathan Graver, Krista Morgan, one lot, $275,200.
Mr. Cooper dba NRZ Pass-Through Trust V, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee to NRZ Reo V-2 Corp, two lots, $0.
Bradley Holloway, Fawn Holloway to Bradley Holloway and Fawn Holloway Joint Revocable Trust, $0.
Christine Fite, Richard Fite to Sheila Back, Stephen Back, two lots, $30,000.
Abigail Watson, Tyler Watson, Christopher Zobrist to Tyler Watson, a part lot, $0.
Katrina Loubier, Paul Loubier to Kallergis Enterprises, one lot, $485,000.
COVINGTON
Woneda Weaver to Lonnie Hitchcock, Woneda Weaver, $0.
LUDLOW FALLS
Linda Reinhardt to Bob Beard, Pamela Beard, one lot, $40,000.
WEST MILTON
Karen Robinson to William Cecil, one lot, $102,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Jennifer Mosier, Sean Mosier, two lots, $338,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,000
BETHEL TWP.
James Strumberger, Sherri Strumberger to Donna Bonner, Michael Bonner, 0.2121 acres, $1,000.
BROWN TWP.
Kathy Maxon to Laura Penny, one lot, $90,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Hines Builders Inc. to Scherre Mumpower, 1.850 acres, $0.
Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Marilyn Lipp, Star Bank, N.A., Troy, Trustee, U.S. Bank N.A. to Emily Fox, Levi Fox, one lot, $200,000.
Renee Leber to Bruce Ruese, Donna Ruese, one lot, $169,900.
Barbara Kruse to Jeffrey Smith, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Christine Siefker, Jeffery Siefker to George Clark, Bradley Sowry, Lisa Sowry, one lot, $155,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Jesse Filbrun, trustee, Tonya Filbrun, trustee, Filbrun Family Revocable Trust to Lowell Filbrun, trustee, Sara Filbrun Trust, 10.393 acres, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Thomas Spayde, Tricia Spayde to Spayde Properties, $0.
Danny Barnett to Danny Barnett, Karen Barnett, 2.126 acres, 0.446 acres, $0.
Pamela Gray, Terry Gray to Barry Martens, Shawn Martens, one lot, $197,000.
Jane Welch to Mary Lee, Russell Lee, Windy Lee, one lot, $35,000.
Spayde Properties LLC to Thomas Spayde, Tricia Spayde, one lot, $0.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 0.94 acres, 0.31 acres, $0.
Dean Bryson, MeganMcCuiston Bryson to Jason Edwards, Karen Edwards, one lot, $177,900.
Sally Anne Riechert to 750 Wisteria Land Trust, $122,500.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Peggy Fry Kovacic, David Kovacic, Peggy Kovacic to David Kovacic and Peggy Kovacic Trust, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Mary Lankford, Roger Lankford to Darren Matinez, 1.813 acres, $110,000.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Fifth Third Bank, Piqua National Bank & Trust Co. trustee to Jesse Filbrun, co-trustee, Tonya Filbrun, co-trustee, Filbrun Family Revocable Trust, 72.390 acres, 26.657 acres, $755,900.
Eric Baumann, Jeri Baumann to Piqua Materials Inc., 3.6196 acres, $150,000.
Estate of Louis Havenar, Mary Lou Havenar, Michael Havenar, attorney in fact and guardian, to Kay Snider Revocable Living Trust, Steven Snider Revocable Living Trust, 12.034 acres, $96,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Kelly Meyer, Thomas Meyer, Dale Stager, Keven Stager, Nancy Stager to Jordan Miller, Sarah Miller, 1.6965 acres, 8.7066 acres, 0.1524 acres, $81,700.
UNION TWP.
Amy Cain, Nathan Cain to Danielle Bacher, Thomas Bacher, 0.717 acres, 0.356 acres, $136,5000.
Susan Doolos, administrator, Estate of Dennis Hogle to Shannon Milnickel Sr., Sheila Milnickel, .685 acres, $23,000.
Tammy Gilbert to Matthew Ward, 12.00 acres, $160,000.
Jill Gulasa, John Gulasa Jr. to Ashley Wilson, $159,900.
Glen Perry to Linda Perry, two lots, $12,000.
Margy Patterson Trust, Margy Patterson, trustee to Linda Cook, 0.631 acres, $125,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Douglas Laughman, 1.179 acres, $0.