Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

March 1

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Terrace Place apartments in reference to paint thrown on a door. The door with red paint splattered on it. Report made for criminal damage.

FOUND PLATE: A resident found a license plate in a car wash.The registered owner lives in St Paris. I called St Paris PD who checked their records and found that the vehicle plate was repossessed last year. The plate was turned it over to the property room officer.

DISORDERLY: An officer charges Newell Williams, 33, of Piqua, with disorderly conduct.

March 2

FOUND PROPERTY: A needle found laying on the ground near the intersection of W. Canal Street and Plum Street. It was later placed in a property locker to be destroyed.

March 3

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer was dispatched to an overdose. Stephan Perkins, 30, of Troy, was charged with drug abuse instruments and disorderly conduct.

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers made contact with a male in Herrlinger Park after dark. After investigation, Edgar Benton, 45, of Troy, was arrested and incarcerated on the charge of possession of a schedule two drug.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Kyra Milton was issued a summons for telecommunication harassment. As the officer was investigating the complaint, Milton called the victim three times after being told to stop contacting him numerous times.

BURGLARY: Dustin Bennett, 37, of Troy, was charged with one count of first degree felony burglary. He was arraigned and a bond was set for $25.000.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer charged Melissa Billet, 39, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 5

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers observed a male crossing the 300 block of West Market Street in a high crime area. The male was asked to speak with officers after a violation of a city ordinances was observed. The male was apprehended and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Henry Ward Jr., 36, of Troy, was incarceration and charged with Possession of a Drug Abuse Instrument, Obstructing Official Business, and Walking Along the Roadway.

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle on W Market Street near I-75. The vehicle had made a left turn from a designated straight/right turn lane. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The passenger was cited for open container.

MARKET STREET ISSUE: An officer observed a female driving through a closed road way to get to Speedway on Foss Way and N. Market Street and cited the driver for driving upon closed roadway.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A student at Troy Junior High School reported receiving harassing messages on social media.

THEFT: An officer charged Brooke Evans, 23, of Piqua, with theft.

March 6

POSSESSION: Officers responded to 720 E Canal St. in reference to a disturbance. One male was trespassed from the location, and another male was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to 801 W. Main Street to the Marathon gas station in reference to a theft. The case is still under investigation.

March 7

RECKLESS OPERATION: At approximately 8 a.m., officers were dispatched 2000 W Main Street in regards to a reckless operation of a vehicle. Officers arrived and spoke with the driver of the vehicle and it was determined that she was having medical complications. The driver having medical complications hit another vehicle.

SCHOOL ISSUE: Troy High School assistant principal Andrew Group reported two students as unruly following a pattern of misbehavior and defiance.

THEFT: An officer responded to a theft complaint at Super 9 Motel.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Giovanni Ruiu, 23, of Anna, with fifth degree possession of drugs.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Jessica Work, 31, of Sidney, with fifth degree possession of drugs.

March 8

OVERDOSE: Officers responded to the Royal Inn on a report of an overdose. Medics administered two doses of Narcan to the subject. Lawrence Brown, 32, of Troy, was treated and then charged with inducing panic.

FIRE: A trash can was on fire at the Troy-Miami County Library around 3 p.m. The fire was put out in the gazebo area. No suspects.